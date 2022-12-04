Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFASaint Louis, MO
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Yardbarker
Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer
Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
St. Louis Cardinals Announcer Dan McLaughlin Gets Third DUI Arrest
After Sunday's arrest in Creve Coeur, McLaughlin was charged as a persistent offender
RFT Asks ChatGPT, a Cutting Edge AI, About St. Louis
It composed a song about Ladue and wrote us some limericks
edglentoday.com
City Of Edwardsville Officials Will Observe Moment of Silence Ahead of Tornado Anniversary
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville will observe a moment of silence at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to reflect and remember the victims of the December 10, 2021, tornado tragedy. Mayor Art Risavy will lead the City Council and audience in the moment of...
St. Louis Is the No. 2 Most Sinful City in America
When it comes to the 7 deadly sins, we're killing it in just about every category
Daughter fights for answers in St. Louis jail mystery
The St. Louis City Justice Center denied the woman’s mother was in their custody, until the daughter kept pressing.
Morgan Wallen adds second Busch Stadium show
ST. LOUIS – Just days before tickets go on sale for his One Night at a Time World Tour, country star Morgan Wallen has announced a second show in St. Louis!. Just last week, Wallen announced a Friday, July 7, 2023, concert at Busch Stadium. He’s added a show for the night prior, July 6.
Hazelwood Central Football Field Could Have Radioactive Contamination
An engineering firm is requesting permission to do further tests
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: Meet the married duo behind The Fattened Caf
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to add something to the city’s barbeque scene.
KSDK
Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin charged with persistent DWI
McLaughlin was charged on Monday with one count of persistent offender of driving while intoxicated. He previously pleaded guilty to DWI in 2010 and 2011.
Woman shot at North Pointe Apartments early Tuesday morning
Just before 1:00 a.m., St. Louis Police responded to the Northpointe Apartments on Goodfellow Boulevard.
KSDK
New soccer bar is coming to downtown St. Louis
The Pitch Athletic Club & Tavern will be located in Union Station across from CityPark Stadium. It's set to open in mid-February.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
KMOV
Wildwood man beaten to death at a hotel in New Orleans
WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A community is mourning the loss of a Wildwood man who was killed in New Orleans last week. David Sorenson was on a trip to New Orleans with his wife when he was beaten to death in a hotel room. Sorenson’s friend Mike Etzel is trying to process the death days later.
Under New Ownership, Kohn's Cements Its Legacy
The iconic kosher deli and restaurant will live on thanks to its new owners
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
KSDK
Looking back on a dominant year for St. Louis area high school football teams
Our area saw five teams bring home state football titles in 2022. And they did so in dominating fashion.
Man pleads guilty in shooting that killed 14-year-old football phenom Jaylon McKenzie
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — A man has pleaded guilty in the 2019 shooting that killed 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie. The Madison County Prosecutor's Office confirms Maurice Dickerson plead guilty on November 28th. The day before what would be McKenzie's 18th birthday. By eighth grade, McKenzie already received national attention for...
