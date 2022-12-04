ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell, VA

Tazewell Police looking for missing woman

By Aynae Simmons
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arydV_0jWxwNGI00

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The Tazewell Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman.

40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley was reported missing back in October 2022. She was last seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022, when a friend picked her up to attend a concert in Baltimore, Maryland.

Chesterfield Police looking for two men connected to vapor shop break-in, robbery

It’s possible she may be in Tazewell, Roanoke, or Baltimore, Maryland.

Kelly Jo Beasley

She is without her needed medication, according to her family. Beasley is 5’6″, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Tazewell Police Department at 276-988-2503 or the Tazewell County 911 Center at 276-988-0704.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say

ELK CREEK, Va. (WJHL) — An alleged intruder breaking into a Mt. Zion Road home early Tuesday morning died following a struggle with an armed homeowner, police say. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged intruder as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks of Elk Creek. Police say Cheeks broke a bedroom window to enter the […]
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the shooting occurred around midnight in the 1000 block of Mt Zion Road in Elk Creek. Deputies say 41-year-old Samuel...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

14-year-old girl reported missing in West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Princeton. According to the Princeton Police Department, Kierra Jackson was last seen wearing white sweatpants and an Under Armour hoodie. Jackson is 5’9″, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses. Chief Tim Gray with the […]
PRINCETON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police fatally shot Amber Alert subject

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Police continue investigation into Juwan Greer’s murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department are still investigating the November 23, 2022, murder of Juwan Greet, Beckley Police Department Chief Detective Dave Allard said Monday, December 5 ,2022. Police responded to a call at around 4 a.m. on November 23, that a person was shot inside a residence in the 200 block of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Family speaks after car crashes into apartment, no injuries

12/6/22 6:00 P.M. — People living at Oakmont Greene apartments in Raleigh County were startled Tuesday morning when a car crashed through an apartment building. A Chevy Equinox blew through the front door of the 400 Block of Pamela street in Mount Hope, destroying the entire front wall of the apartment after the vehicle’s brakes […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
cardinalnews.org

Special prosecutor clears Pulaski County officials from conspiracy allegations over Del. March’s event venue

A special prosecutor tasked with untangling an ongoing legal dispute between Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, and Pulaski County over alleged zoning violations relating to the Big Red Barn, an event venue that she acquired in June of last year to host agritourism affairs and political stump speeches, has absolved the county from any wrongdoing in the case.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
lootpress.com

Princeton police searching for teen who’s been missing since Dec 3

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Princeton Police Department needs your help locating a missing teen. Jackson has black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses. She was last seen wearing white sweatpants and a hoodie. Please contact Princeton Police if you know where she is or see her.
PRINCETON, WV
woay.com

Fayette County Sheriffs arrest suspect in Glen Jean homicide

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County authorities have arrested a suspect in a homicide at the Mountainlair Mobile Home Park. Deputies responded to a call on November 21 about a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim, Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Mercer County crash claims 2 lives

BRAMWELL, W.Va. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mercer County. Deputies said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road in Bramwell. The vehicle ran off the road and into a river. Two people had to...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Large police presence in Mercer County off I-77

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Large police presence in Mercer County. There is a large police presence just off I-77 at exit 20, the Camp Creek Exit. It is reported that a male suspect was wanted for murder, but Lootpress hasn’t been able to confirm this information yet.
Virginian Review

Williams Responds to Marie March’s Push for Prosecution of County Official

Stuart, VA (VR) - On Monday, a story broken by the Cardinal News revealed that Delegate Marie March had triggered a special prosecutor to investigate Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. March alleged that Mr. Sweet was part of a criminal conspiracy to victimize her. On November 15th, the special prosecutor reported that he “cannot find the existence of any conspiracy, or even a hint of one that could be proven.” He added that “the fact that the County Administrator properly, and politely, notified Ms. March of her need for a business license…is certainly not illegal and could in no way be...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy