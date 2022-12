Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence minced no words after the team’s 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. “It’s embarrassing honestly what we put out there in such a big game for us. I mean, that’s the word to describe it, it’s embarrassing,” Lawrence said. “I mean, this is a playoff game for us and we go out there and laid down. Credit to them, those guys, those guys whooped us.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO