Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
In America, for Some Basketball Fans the ‘Royal’ Family Isn’t from Great Britain, but from Heaven.Matthew C. WoodruffBoston, MA
Related
Michigan Football Assistant Interviews For Head Coaching Position
According to a report by Tony Paul of the Detroit News, Michigan Football assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching position at Western Michigan shortly after the Big Ten Championship game. According to Paul, it doesn't appear that Hart will be taking the position and will remain at U-M for the time being.
Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving
Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Defensive Lineman Osita Ekwonu to Transfer from Notre Dame
Notre Dame senior defensive lineman Osita Ekwonu has entered the Transfer Portal and is transferring from the Fighting Irish football program. The 6-0, 235-pounder arrived as part of the 2019 recruiting class. As a freshman back in 2019, Ekwonu saw actin in three games. He played mainly on special teams...
Ex-LSU head coach Ed Orgeron reportedly a finalist for another college job
Could a familiar face be headed out to the desert? It’s entirely possible, based on the rumor mill. Ed Orgeron has been named on the shortlist for the head coaching vacancy at UNLV. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Sonny Dykes and Jim Harbaugh will battle again in the playoffs
Dykes coached at Arizona while Harbaugh was at Stanford
WATCH: Drew Pyne’s Transfer Timing a Surprise, Not Decision
It was "Transfer Portal Palooza" on Monday. The Transfer Portal officially opened and over 1,000 names were officially entered by the end of the day. For Notre Dame, they were involved a little, both in seeing some Fighting Irish players decide to leave the program as well as the staff extending some offers to potential additions down the road.
Bostad joins Hoosiers coaching staff
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced the hiring of 33-year coaching veteran Bob Bostad as run game coordinator and offensive line coach. "Bob is one of the top offensive line coaches in the country," Allen said. "He has developed All-Americans, draft picks, and NFL All-Pros, and contributed to elite offenses on championship teams. We welcome Bob and his family to Bloomington!"
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Marcus Freeman, Assistants (Dec. 6)
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, we’ve learned that head coach Marcus Freeman and running...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Harry Hiestand (Dec. 7)
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Wednesday, Day 7. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. Sources have indicted that offensive line coach Harry Hiestand will stay fairly...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Al Washington (Dec. 7)
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Wednesday, Day 7. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. Sources have indicted that defensive line coach Al Washington will be in...
Scarlet Sunrise: Ohio State women's basketball ties highest AP ranking in program history
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Comments / 0