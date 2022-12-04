ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving

Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
247Sports

Defensive Lineman Osita Ekwonu to Transfer from Notre Dame

Notre Dame senior defensive lineman Osita Ekwonu has entered the Transfer Portal and is transferring from the Fighting Irish football program. The 6-0, 235-pounder arrived as part of the 2019 recruiting class. As a freshman back in 2019, Ekwonu saw actin in three games. He played mainly on special teams...
247Sports

WATCH: Drew Pyne’s Transfer Timing a Surprise, Not Decision

It was "Transfer Portal Palooza" on Monday. The Transfer Portal officially opened and over 1,000 names were officially entered by the end of the day. For Notre Dame, they were involved a little, both in seeing some Fighting Irish players decide to leave the program as well as the staff extending some offers to potential additions down the road.
247Sports

Bostad joins Hoosiers coaching staff

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced the hiring of 33-year coaching veteran Bob Bostad as run game coordinator and offensive line coach. "Bob is one of the top offensive line coaches in the country," Allen said. "He has developed All-Americans, draft picks, and NFL All-Pros, and contributed to elite offenses on championship teams. We welcome Bob and his family to Bloomington!"
247Sports

Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Harry Hiestand (Dec. 7)

The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Wednesday, Day 7. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. Sources have indicted that offensive line coach Harry Hiestand will stay fairly...
247Sports

Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Al Washington (Dec. 7)

The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Wednesday, Day 7. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. Sources have indicted that defensive line coach Al Washington will be in...
