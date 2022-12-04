ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

newschannel6now.com

We have solid rain chances this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have warm weather for the day. We will have a high of 79 with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. We may see a stray shower or two throughout the day. However, most will stay dry. Monday night, we will have a low of 52 with clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

I-44 to be narrowed south of Lawton for surface repairs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting today until next Monday, the I-44 and H.E. Bailey Turnpike is being narrowed to one lane just south of Lawton at mile marker 27. Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the narrowing is due to surface road repairs. In the meantime, drivers should...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Water line break forces restaurants to close on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A water line break along Kemp Boulevard has caused restaurants to close their doors temporarily. Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden, Rib Crib and Scholtzky’s were affected by the break and closed due to the health code stating they cannot operate without running water. According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Duncan bridge to be closed for week

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Those living in Duncan may have noticed Camelback Road between North Street and 5th Street is closed. According to a press release, the road is closed for bridge repairs. Crews are anticipated to finish those repairs by Monday, December 12. During that time there will be...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Parks Jones Realty Report, Dec. 6

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realty is out with this week’s real estate market report for Lawton. There are currently 324 properties listed for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors and out of all the homes listed, the average asking price is just under $210,000. However, in...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Event coordinator discusses Chickasha Wine and Craft Festival

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha’s first wine and craft festival is happening on Saturday, December 10. 7News spoke with Vanessa Heird, the event coordinator, about bringing the festival to Chickasha, making it a family-friendly experience, and goals for future festivals. The Chickasha Wine and Craft Festival will run from...
CHICKASHA, OK
kswo.com

Comanche band performing in Reliaquest Bowl

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Selected from their previous performance at the Alamo Bowl, the Comanche school band will be participating in the Reliaquest Bowl. With the help of the fundraisers and local business donations, the Comanche school band was able to reach their goal, covering all travel expenses. “I can’t...
COMANCHE, OK
newschannel6now.com

Luxury homes on city’s east side receive mixed reactions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman is pouring her passion for real estate into the east side community. She’s building small luxury homes in the neighborhood she grew up in. Neighbors have different opinions about the project. Residents who said they remember what the east side...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

LATS to consider new transit center locations after negative feedback

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The public is rejecting the Lawton Area Transit System’s proposal to put a new bus transit center on Gore Blvd. These people are not alone; a few Lawton City Council members are also questioning the site. Mayor Stan Booker told LATS General Manager he feels...
LAWTON, OK
chickashatoday.com

Three lose lives in head-on collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30.  The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County.  A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
CADDO COUNTY, OK
bowienewsonline.com

OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’

Oklahoma law enforcement officers are still seeking information on a missing Randlett, OK man who was last seen nearly a month ago. Grady Bruce Benson, 69, resides in Cotton County, OK, about 10 minutes outside Randlett. He was last seen on Nov. 9 before his family says he disappeared without a trace from his home off State Highway 70.
RANDLETT, OK
kswo.com

Marlow rings in Christmas season at annual parade

Marlow, Okla. (KSWO) - Despite the chilly morning air, families lined main street to welcome the month of holidays at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade. Each year, the city invites the public out on the first weekend of December to see antique cars, tractors, horses and floats cruise down to road.
MARLOW, OK
kswo.com

Lawton council tables discussion on new LATS station

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the new proposed site for the LATS transit center. It was held before the City of Lawton’s council meeting and lasted a little over an hour and a half. The proposed location...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

LATS holds last forum

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Earlier this year I spoke with LATS general manager Ryan Landers about his master plan for the transit system in the city of Lawton. The biggest item on his checklist was a new transfer center to help the people of Lawton have one central place to be when transferring from bus to bus and their eyeing the Gore median between 3rd and sixth street.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Texoma community fundraises thousands for Athena Strand’s family

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Texoma community is honoring the 7-year-old Comanche girl who was found dead in north Texas last week. Wise County authorities said a contracted FedEx driver kidnapped Athena Strand outside her father’s home in Paradise. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner later confessed to killing her. He’s in the Wise County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.
DUNCAN, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Can You Identify the Suspect in String of Wichita Falls Vehicle Burglaries?

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help putting this vehicle burglar behind bars. The man in the picture broke into a vehicle at BPL Plasma in the 1900 block of 9th yesterday (December 5). The suspect is believed to have committed other vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls. He has been caught on camera driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder when committing the crimes.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

