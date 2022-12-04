Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
We have solid rain chances this week
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have warm weather for the day. We will have a high of 79 with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. We may see a stray shower or two throughout the day. However, most will stay dry. Monday night, we will have a low of 52 with clear skies.
kswo.com
I-44 to be narrowed south of Lawton for surface repairs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting today until next Monday, the I-44 and H.E. Bailey Turnpike is being narrowed to one lane just south of Lawton at mile marker 27. Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the narrowing is due to surface road repairs. In the meantime, drivers should...
Water line break forces restaurants to close on Kemp
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A water line break along Kemp Boulevard has caused restaurants to close their doors temporarily. Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden, Rib Crib and Scholtzky’s were affected by the break and closed due to the health code stating they cannot operate without running water. According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, a […]
kswo.com
Duncan bridge to be closed for week
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Those living in Duncan may have noticed Camelback Road between North Street and 5th Street is closed. According to a press release, the road is closed for bridge repairs. Crews are anticipated to finish those repairs by Monday, December 12. During that time there will be...
USGS: 2.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Central Oklahoma
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that Oklahoma experienced a 2.8 magnitude earthquake near the town of Pocasset.
Frozen yogurt shop closes permanently
A local frozen yogurt shop has announced that they are permanently closed, effective immediately.
kswo.com
Parks Jones Realty Report, Dec. 6
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realty is out with this week’s real estate market report for Lawton. There are currently 324 properties listed for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors and out of all the homes listed, the average asking price is just under $210,000. However, in...
kswo.com
Event coordinator discusses Chickasha Wine and Craft Festival
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha’s first wine and craft festival is happening on Saturday, December 10. 7News spoke with Vanessa Heird, the event coordinator, about bringing the festival to Chickasha, making it a family-friendly experience, and goals for future festivals. The Chickasha Wine and Craft Festival will run from...
kswo.com
Comanche band performing in Reliaquest Bowl
COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Selected from their previous performance at the Alamo Bowl, the Comanche school band will be participating in the Reliaquest Bowl. With the help of the fundraisers and local business donations, the Comanche school band was able to reach their goal, covering all travel expenses. “I can’t...
newschannel6now.com
Luxury homes on city’s east side receive mixed reactions
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman is pouring her passion for real estate into the east side community. She’s building small luxury homes in the neighborhood she grew up in. Neighbors have different opinions about the project. Residents who said they remember what the east side...
“It’s tragic what happened to Athena,” Wichita Falls restaurant helps family of Athena Strand
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state of Texas may be big but when a tragedy strikes one of us it impacts us all. After the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand of Paradise, Texas was found, schools and community members across the state are coming together to remember her and support her family during this difficult […]
Yelp’s Top 10 Wichita Falls Barbecue Joints in 2022
If you’re looking for great barbecue, you’re in the right place. We Texans take a lot of pride in our food. Everyone I know owns a grill at the very least, and most of us have a smoker. Backyard barbecues are life in our neck of the woods.
kswo.com
LATS to consider new transit center locations after negative feedback
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The public is rejecting the Lawton Area Transit System’s proposal to put a new bus transit center on Gore Blvd. These people are not alone; a few Lawton City Council members are also questioning the site. Mayor Stan Booker told LATS General Manager he feels...
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
bowienewsonline.com
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
Oklahoma law enforcement officers are still seeking information on a missing Randlett, OK man who was last seen nearly a month ago. Grady Bruce Benson, 69, resides in Cotton County, OK, about 10 minutes outside Randlett. He was last seen on Nov. 9 before his family says he disappeared without a trace from his home off State Highway 70.
kswo.com
Marlow rings in Christmas season at annual parade
Marlow, Okla. (KSWO) - Despite the chilly morning air, families lined main street to welcome the month of holidays at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade. Each year, the city invites the public out on the first weekend of December to see antique cars, tractors, horses and floats cruise down to road.
kswo.com
Lawton council tables discussion on new LATS station
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the new proposed site for the LATS transit center. It was held before the City of Lawton’s council meeting and lasted a little over an hour and a half. The proposed location...
kswo.com
LATS holds last forum
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Earlier this year I spoke with LATS general manager Ryan Landers about his master plan for the transit system in the city of Lawton. The biggest item on his checklist was a new transfer center to help the people of Lawton have one central place to be when transferring from bus to bus and their eyeing the Gore median between 3rd and sixth street.
kswo.com
Texoma community fundraises thousands for Athena Strand’s family
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Texoma community is honoring the 7-year-old Comanche girl who was found dead in north Texas last week. Wise County authorities said a contracted FedEx driver kidnapped Athena Strand outside her father’s home in Paradise. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner later confessed to killing her. He’s in the Wise County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.
Can You Identify the Suspect in String of Wichita Falls Vehicle Burglaries?
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help putting this vehicle burglar behind bars. The man in the picture broke into a vehicle at BPL Plasma in the 1900 block of 9th yesterday (December 5). The suspect is believed to have committed other vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls. He has been caught on camera driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder when committing the crimes.
