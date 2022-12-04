ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Fined By NBA

 3 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who will face the Miami Heat Monday, has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

Morant was assessed a technical foul and ejected with 1:22 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 30 at Target Center.

The Heat and Grizzlies are meeting for the first time this season. The Heat are coming off splitting two games against the Boston Celtics, who have the best record in the league. Last year the Grizzlies were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference before losing to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors.

