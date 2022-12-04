Read full article on original website
Holly Days kicks off today at Dayton Arcade offering ‘magical experience’
Three-day event brings food, fun and shopping. A holiday shopping experience featuring over 45 small businesses, food trucks, a cash bar, live entertainment and many more surprises is returning to the Dayton Arcade for the second year in a row. “Holly Days at the Arcade Presented by Universal 1 Credit...
Illuminate Hamilton includes shop hop, laser lights, luminaries and more
Historic Log Cabin will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Illuminate Hamilton will light up the city with luminaries, shops will be open late, and there will be laser light shows. “This is a night to have fun in downtown Hamilton, where the shops are open late. Guests can explore downtown, and Main Street and they will get to see Hamilton lit up,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of membership and marketing for the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
10 Dayton experiences that make great holiday gifts
Ribbons and wrapping paper are holiday staples, but some of the best presents might not be found under the Christmas tree. The gift of fun and fitness are experiences that can last well beyond the holidays. From outdoor ice skating and indoor rock climbing to nature walks and miniature golf, consider the following Dayton-area options for gift giving bound to create memories throughout the new year.
‘Stability and a path forward:’ Culture Works awards Dayton arts community funds to aid COVID recovery
As the Dayton arts community continues to feel the economic strains of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous organizations and individuals have received a financial boost to keep them thriving. Culture Works, the region’s united arts fund, has awarded $436,000 to 24 local arts and cultural organizations and 21 artists through the...
Dayton Barrel Works collaborates with Boston Stoker to release coffee vodka
Old Reliable Coffee Vodka will be released at 5 p.m. Friday. Dayton Barrel Works has collaborated with Boston Stoker Coffee Co. to create a new coffee vodka scheduled to be released this week. Old Reliable Coffee Vodka will be released at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Dayton Barrel Works,...
DAYTON EATS: Holiday lights and the restaurants to pair with them
For the last 140 years onlookers have delighted in the sights of holiday lights since inventor Edward Johnson first rolled them out in 1882. It’s long been studied and shown that the holidays and the sights and sounds associated with them lead to an increase in the hormone dopamine that means a very happy boost.
West Carrollton shows holiday spirit with annual holiday festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of West Carrollton has the holiday spirit as their annual holiday festival returns. The free holiday festival is held by the West Carrollton City Beautiful Commission and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Carrollton Civic Center, the city says. […]
16 of Dayton’s favorite bars to visit with holiday guests this month
An alphabetical list of area bars that have been winners or finalists in our Best of Dayton contest in recent years. Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2019. Second place 2017. 889 S Main St, Centerville | (937) 435-3150 | Facebook. Bargo’s Grill & Tap. Best of Dayton...
Champion Mill Arcade at Spooky Nook expected to open in early 2023
Champion Mill Arcade won’t be a duplication of Pinball Garage, said owner Brad Baker. In fact, it won’t be pinball focused at all — though there will be a few pinball machines and 80s arcade games “that keep mom and dad occupied” while the kids play prize-earning games.
Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76
Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs, Ohio, at the age of 76. Kathryn Mobley from member station WYSO has this remembrance. KATHRYN MOBLEY, BYLINE: Julia Reichert explored the stories of working-class people in relationship to gender,...
Kings Island WinterFest includes sledding hill, kids’ crafts, ice skating
MASON — Kings Island amusement park in Warren County continues to be open on select days through December, offering its annual holiday-themed attractions through WinterFest. The Eiffel Tower at KI is turned into a lighted Christmas tree. The park has a nightly Winter Wonderland parade, more than 5 million lights and 20 open rides — including Mystic Timbers and Kings Mills Antique Autos.
West Dayton community kitchen will soon provide more community resources
Njoy! Njoy! has been feeding unhoused community members for about 10 years. It operates out of a West Dayton building that used to be an old church on West Riverview Avenue. The nonprofit, pronounced enjoy, was founded by Freida Oriahki along with her mom Lottie Rutherford, who always loved to cook.
Christy’s Catering closing in Huber Heights: ‘We really enjoyed what we did’
The owners of Christy’s Catering in Huber Heights is closing its doors at the end of the month after nearly 23 years in business. Mike Ivory, who owns the catering business with his wife, Joanne, said they are ready to retire. “We have been able to enjoy many, many...
Remembering Gilly’s owner Jerry Gillotti, ‘Dayton’s Godfather of Jazz’
Many of music’s biggest names took the stage at Gilly’s in Dayton during its long history. For owner and operator Jerry Gillotti, the downtown club was a way to share his lifelong passion for jazz with other music lovers. Gillotti once told the Dayton Daily News that he...
Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location
Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m. The new...
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
Bellbrook’s first brewery expected to open in 2023
The city of Bellbrook is expected to have its first privately-owned brewery in April 2023 in the heart of downtown. Miami University graduates Jeff Bean and his wife, Julie, are excited to add something new to their community. Bean, a Cincinnati native, told Dayton.com Julie was born and raised in Bellbrook. After graduation, they moved back to her hometown to live and raise a family.
UPDATE: Huber Heights tortilla factory closes, new restaurant to open soon
A tortilla factory in the Powell Plaza Shopping Center at Old Troy Pike and Powell Road in Huber Heights is stopping production just as a new restaurant plans to open in the space early next year. Dayton.com reported in mid-November that Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is expected to operate out...
Funk Music Hall of Fame reopening in Trotwood’s Salem Mall
It's been nearly four years since the Funk Center closed its doors, but now, their permanent home will be in Trotwood’s Salem Mall, making Trotwood the Capital of Funk Music.
Troy driving range featuring bar, restaurant, heated bays now open year-round
A 22-acre family-owned driving range in Troy that houses a bar and restaurant has announced it will stay open year-round. Long Shots, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A, has added 10 individually heated bays, a self serve ball dispenser and lights, according to a press release. “This allows patrons...
