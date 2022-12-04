ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Illuminate Hamilton includes shop hop, laser lights, luminaries and more

Historic Log Cabin will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Illuminate Hamilton will light up the city with luminaries, shops will be open late, and there will be laser light shows. “This is a night to have fun in downtown Hamilton, where the shops are open late. Guests can explore downtown, and Main Street and they will get to see Hamilton lit up,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of membership and marketing for the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

10 Dayton experiences that make great holiday gifts

Ribbons and wrapping paper are holiday staples, but some of the best presents might not be found under the Christmas tree. The gift of fun and fitness are experiences that can last well beyond the holidays. From outdoor ice skating and indoor rock climbing to nature walks and miniature golf, consider the following Dayton-area options for gift giving bound to create memories throughout the new year.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Holiday lights and the restaurants to pair with them

For the last 140 years onlookers have delighted in the sights of holiday lights since inventor Edward Johnson first rolled them out in 1882. It’s long been studied and shown that the holidays and the sights and sounds associated with them lead to an increase in the hormone dopamine that means a very happy boost.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Champion Mill Arcade at Spooky Nook expected to open in early 2023

Champion Mill Arcade won’t be a duplication of Pinball Garage, said owner Brad Baker. In fact, it won’t be pinball focused at all — though there will be a few pinball machines and 80s arcade games “that keep mom and dad occupied” while the kids play prize-earning games.
HAMILTON, OH
wyso.org

Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76

Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs, Ohio, at the age of 76. Kathryn Mobley from member station WYSO has this remembrance. KATHRYN MOBLEY, BYLINE: Julia Reichert explored the stories of working-class people in relationship to gender,...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
dayton.com

Kings Island WinterFest includes sledding hill, kids’ crafts, ice skating

MASON — Kings Island amusement park in Warren County continues to be open on select days through December, offering its annual holiday-themed attractions through WinterFest. The Eiffel Tower at KI is turned into a lighted Christmas tree. The park has a nightly Winter Wonderland parade, more than 5 million lights and 20 open rides — including Mystic Timbers and Kings Mills Antique Autos.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

West Dayton community kitchen will soon provide more community resources

Njoy! Njoy! has been feeding unhoused community members for about 10 years. It operates out of a West Dayton building that used to be an old church on West Riverview Avenue. The nonprofit, pronounced enjoy, was founded by Freida Oriahki along with her mom Lottie Rutherford, who always loved to cook.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location

Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m. The new...
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

Bellbrook’s first brewery expected to open in 2023

The city of Bellbrook is expected to have its first privately-owned brewery in April 2023 in the heart of downtown. Miami University graduates Jeff Bean and his wife, Julie, are excited to add something new to their community. Bean, a Cincinnati native, told Dayton.com Julie was born and raised in Bellbrook. After graduation, they moved back to her hometown to live and raise a family.
BELLBROOK, OH
dayton.com

Troy driving range featuring bar, restaurant, heated bays now open year-round

A 22-acre family-owned driving range in Troy that houses a bar and restaurant has announced it will stay open year-round. Long Shots, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A, has added 10 individually heated bays, a self serve ball dispenser and lights, according to a press release. “This allows patrons...
TROY, OH

