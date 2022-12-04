Read full article on original website
Woman injured after vehicle struck by train
WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly woman has been hurt after her vehicle was hit by a train in Wylie Tuesday evening.Fire crews got the call just before 7 p.m. near the corner of Ballard Street and Ann Drive.Officials say the woman became disoriented and wound up on the tracks, and then her SUV was hit by the Kansas City Southern train.She was taken to Medical Center of Plano with some facial injuries and a left-arm injury, according to Wylie Fire Chief Brandon Blythe.There was no damage to the train, and crews worked to clear the track. Traffic in the area was snarled for a time.
fox4news.com
Man dead, woman in critical condition after early morning fire in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas - One man was killed and a woman was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning fire in Haltom City. The Haltom City Fire Department was called to the fire on Rita Lane at 3:55 Sunday morning. Flames and smoke were seen coming...
Victims identified in small plane crash in Cleburne
One of the two victims killed in Sunday night’s small plane crash in Cleburne has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. A single-engine Cessna crashed after taking off from Cleburne Regional Airport.
Police name a second suspect in their investigation of a northwest Dallas murder
Dallas police now have the name of a man they’ve been looking for since early October when a victim named Miguel Guzman was fatally shot in Northwest Dallas near I-35 and Walnut Hill.
Irving police end search for missing 4-month-old taken by her father
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police have ended the search for a missing 4-month-old they believed was in imminent danger. Gianina Martinez was taken by her father, Germey Martinez, 29.Gianina was located safely on Monday and reunited with her mother. Germey has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said at about 10 a.m., they were dispatched to the 6300 block of North MacArthur Boulevard with reports of a domestic violence disturbance. The victim, the mother, had gotten into an argument with Germey and he held a knife to hear throat, threatening to kill her. Police said the argument was not a custody issue, but a domestic dispute.He told her to leave the apartment or he would kill her. She left the apartment and called police, which is when Germey left with Gianina. He was located Monday afternoon at the 700 block of Walnut Ridge, the Budget Suites and Residences, with Gianina. Police said there will be emergency protective orders in place for the mother and two children.
fox4news.com
NTSB: No altitude advice before Dallas deadly air show crash
One of the key findings from the NTSB says a group of historic fighter planes was told to fly ahead of a formation of bombers without any prior plan for coordinating altitude. SIx people were killed.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams. According to the police, the car was heading east on Mockingbird Lane when it flipped and hit a parked vehicle. It then continued rolling before coming to a stop in front of a house.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DNA Identifies Missing Fort Worth Teen as Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim
The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible. Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. In the days following his disappearance, family...
advocatemag.com
Dog found shot dead near Tenison Park
The Dallas Police Department found a dog fatally shot near Tenison Park. The dog, a black-and-brown shepherd mix, was found in the 7100 block of E. Grand Avenue around 7 a.m. Oct. 26, according to DPD Beat. Anyone with information about this incident or the person who committed the crime...
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests. A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer...
Fort Worth Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed Israel Hernandez, 13
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of 13-year-old Israel Hernandez after his body was found on Dec. 2 two weeks after they reported him missing. The Fort Worth Police Department along with Tarrant County Medical Examiner told them the teen was the victim of a hit and run. His family said the last time they saw Hernandez, he had just walked away from his home on the west side of Fort Worth. "With the heaviest of broken hearts, let us reach out to those who have been touched by Israel Ethan's young...
Man found dead, woman critically injured in Haltom City house fire, officials say
HALTOM CITY, Texas — The Haltom City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning. HCFD said multiple neighboring fire departments were dispatched to a fire on the 3200 block of Rita Lane shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 4. Firefighters started...
KWTX
Plane crash reported in Cleburne
CLEBURNE, TEXAS (KWTX) - According to the DFW Scanner Facebook page, a plane crash is being reported just south of the Cleburne airport. Multiple emergency responders are on the scene, but it is unclear how many people are involved or how severe the crash is. This is a developing story.
Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
Deadly house fire near Farmersville leaves 1 dead
FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fire near Farmersville Sunday morning left one woman dead.It happened just before noon on County Road 558 outside the city.Fire Chief Greg Massey says crews arrived to find fire in a bedroom of the home. An adult female was inside at the time. She was pronounced dead on the scene.No word at this point what caused the fire.Firefighters from Princeton, Nevada, and Josephine assisted Farmersville in fighting the flames.
fox4news.com
Man arrested for Family Dollar shooting charged in second murder
DALLAS - The man accused of killing a Family Dollar employee in Dallas was captured after allegedly committing a second murder in Lancaster. The 22-year-old suspect sits in jail accused of killing two men in two different cities within 36 hours. The Dallas and Lancaster police departments worked together in...
fox4news.com
Man found shot multiple times in burning car early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot several times in a burning vehicle early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas. It happened at around 3 a.m. along Shady Trail, which is north of Walnut Hill Lane. Firefighters discovered the body after putting out...
dallasexpress.com
Police Punished for Allegedly Fleeing Crash
A Dallas police officer was fired Wednesday after allegedly failing to help a driver involved in a chase and ensuing crash that set the car ablaze in May. Another Dallas Police Department officer involved in the incident was suspended. The DPD announced the firing of Senior Cpl. Leonard Anderson and...
Dallas police recover body from Mountain Creek Lake
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have recovered the body of a woman in Mountain Creek Lake.Police said the call came in at about 11:52 a.m. Dec. 5.This investigation is ongoing.
actionnews5.com
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas man who shot and killed another man suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store faces a murder charge in the case, according to officials. Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female store workers last Tuesday night at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. He is now facing a murder charge.
