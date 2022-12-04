Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
Woman Charged With November Gun Incident At Dollar General
A Hopkinsville woman has been charged with brandishing a gun last month at a Dollar General in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say on November 19th 38-year-old Raegeanne Smith allegedly pointed the weapon at a customer at the Dollar General store and threatened an employee of the store. She then dropped the gun and fled the scene.
Man with several active warrants arrested after Hopkinsville traffic stop
Authorities in Hopkinsville reportedly pulled over man for driving carelessly Saturday night, but they later discovered he was already wanted for more than half a dozen other charges.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs while being arrested on an indictment warrant on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 31-year-old Travis Lacy who had an indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth and marijuana, and trafficking meth and marijuana. During the investigation, he was found to have a loaded handgun, marijuana, and meth in his possession.
whvoradio.com
Trial Date Set In Boulevard Murder Case
A trial date has been set for two juveniles and an adult charged in the March fatal shooting of 19-year old Alijah Watts at a convenience store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Juveniles Joshua Cotton and Jonathon Weston are charged with murder and 20-year old Christian McKeel is charged with complicity of murder in the death of Watts at Casey’s General Store on the night of March 2nd. Cotton also faces additional charges of first-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting A Woman And Her Child
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and her teenage child on Ovil Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Logan Young shoved his girlfriend while he was in an argument with her, pointed a gun at her and her 14-year-old child then punched the child in the face several times.
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man charged with burglary of copper wire
A Princeton man was arrested last week on burglary charges. Police said 46-year old Michael R. Mason was taken into custody Friday after investigation revealed that Mason entered a residence unlawfully and stole copper wiring. Mason was charged with second-degree burglary and taken to Caldwell County Jail.
WBBJ
Humphrey County man arrested in connection to camper fire
CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Humphreys County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a camper fire in Camden. The TBI says they and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the fire that occurred on Saturday in the 1400 block of Stones Road. An investigation found...
whvoradio.com
Man Accused Of Leaving Drugs In Grocery Bathroom
A Clarksville man was charged Sunday afternoon with drug possession after allegedly forgetting them in a bathroom Saturday. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Gabriel Jackson was seen by a Food Giant employee leaving the bathroom where drugs were found in an eyeglass case. Jackson then called the business multiple times inquiring about the eyeglass case then showed up and was arrested.
whopam.com
Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery
Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
clarksvillenow.com
Police name man killed in Riverside Drive parking lot shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The victim of the Dec. 4 shooting in a parking lot on Riverside Drive has been identified as 27-year-old Jeffery Daniels of Clarksville. The incident began with a fight that started at N’Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 N. Riverside Drive, and ended with the shooting in the parking lot, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
westkentuckystar.com
DUI, drug charges for Gilbertsville man
A traffic stop in Paducah ended with DUI and drug charges for a Gilbertsville man Saturday night. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Noble Road driven by 61-year-old Johnny W. Littlemeyer. During the stop the deputy allegedly discovered that Littlemeyer was in possession of...
Top 4 pedestrian crash hotspots in Clarksville
As more people move to Montgomery County, the City of Clarksville has been no stranger to crashes, and one of the top concerns for Clarksville police is pedestrians.
whopam.com
Potter enters guilty plea to wanton endangerment
A Hopkinsville man originally indicted for assault entered a guilty plea in Christian Circuit Court Monday morning. Carlos Potter entered a guilty plea to first-degree wanton endangerment, amended down from first-degree assault, with Judge Andrew Self saying it comes with a recommend sentence of three-years with the Commonwealth neutral on probation.
whopam.com
HPD investigating robbery at Jersey Mikes
Hopkinsville police are investigating a robbery from Saturday night at the Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. A male wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a COVID mask told employees at the store that he had a gun just before 6 p.m. and demanded cash, according to police, who say the suspect fled the store on foot with money.
Man dies after reportedly attacking mother
A man has died after he allegedly attacked his mother in Montgomery County.
whopam.com
Clarksville police investigating Riverside Drive shooting
Clarksville police are investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning at a North Riverside Drive location. A news release says it happened just before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near Casa Blanca and the victim was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital. Their status is unknown and no...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Greenville Road Crash
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on North Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say William Farmer was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer causing his SUV to run off the road and down in an embankment. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
WSMV
Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden, and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
Missing man’s truck found in Cumberland River; body found inside
The Clarksville Police Department found a missing man's truck in the Cumberland River, along with a body inside the truck.
Comments / 0