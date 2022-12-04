Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Related
DMV high school football rankings (Dec. 6, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
Inside Nova
Dec. 6 high school boys basketball roundup: Battlefield improves to 4-0
BATTLEFIELD 55, FOREST PARK 52: The visiting Bobcats improved to 4-0 while handing the Bruins their first loss of the season Tuesday in a non-district game. Maddux Tennant led Battlefield with 15 points. He recorded three 3-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter. Hassan Hammad added 13 points and Ryan Derderian 10.
Inside Nova
Dec. 6 high school girls basketball roundup: Gainesville, Brentsville, Patriot remain unbeaten
GAINESVILLE 54, MILLBROOK 37: Madison McKenzie scored 14 points, Demi Gilliam 13 and Ella Nhek 11 as the Cardinals (4-0) won on the road Tuesday at last year’s Class 4 state runner-up. McKenzie converted four field goals and was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Gilliam also converted...
Inside Nova
Langley quarterback had standout senior season
Talk about a whirlwind of what eventually became a successful high-school football career for Langley Saxons quarterback Brendan Mansinne. A lot occurred during his four seasons, three as a starter, as Mansinne became one of the most accomplished statistical quarterbacks in team history. There was much he will remember fondly,...
247Sports
Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced
Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
FILM ROOM: Freedom football coach Darryl Overton
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — After an impressive 69-14 win in the VHSL Class 6 state semis, Freedom-Woodbridge is off to their second state final appearance in program history. Jake Rohm broke down the tape with head coach Darryl Overton on the newest edition of Film Room.
SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings: No. 1 Sidwell Friends off to convincing start
The top-ranked high school girls basketball team in the country - Sidwell Friends (D.C.) - is off to a fast start. But so is everyone else. The top 10 teams in the SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings have combined to go 34-0 to begin the 2022-23 season. Read the full ...
odaconline.com
Madisen Kimble, Shenandoah, Jr., Guard
Kimble, a junior from Herndon, Va., was strong across the board in helping Shenandoah to a pair of ODAC victories to improve the defending champion Hornets season records to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in ODAC play. Kimble open with 13 points in a 75-53 win at Eastern Mennonite. She was 4-of-8 from the field including 2-of-3 from deep with a 3-for-3 day at the line. She added five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Kimble then registered career-highs of 23 points and six assists in Shenandoah's 80-48 road win at Lynchburg. She as 8-of-14 from the field with two more made three-pointers. She was 5-of-5 from the stripe and chipped in six rebounds. Her six assists gave her 11 for the week against just one turnover as a primary ball-handler. For the season, Kimble leads the ODAC in scoring (15.0) and assists (30). She is second in three-pointers made (16-of-36) and three-point shooting (44.4%).
Inside Nova
Arlington sheriff switch set for January
The dawn of a new calendar (and political) year will bring a new sheriff to Arlington, who if he wants to keep the job over the long haul will have to run for it. The good news for an Arlington electorate that sees a never-ending election cycle? The retirement of Sheriff Beth Arthur will not necessitate a special election to fill her post. Instead, Chief Deputy Jose Quiroz will move up to sheriff and fill out the remainder of Arthur’s term, which lasts until Dec. 31, 2023.
Inside Nova
InFive: Loudoun schools superintendent fired, worst D.C. bottlenecks and a warmer day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A day after a special grand jury released a scathing report about the Loudoun County school system's mishandling of a student who sexually assaulted two girls at school, the School Board fired Superintendent Scott Ziegler, Loudoun Now reports. 4. Worst...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Straight Tracks, Berryville, VA, USA
Straight Tracks in Light Snow was taken in December 2021 in Berryville, VA, USA. This photo was almost not taken since I needed/wanted to shoot from the center of the tracks. First, a long train came by as I was setting up. Then, a railroad track repair crew - riding in a pickup truck with train wheels - insisted that I not shoot from the tracks. Instead, they wanted me to be more than ten feet from the near rail. Basically, I outwaited them, although the wait was more than 45 minutes in a cold snow shower. Ultimately, I believe that the wait was worth it since I had better light and less snow at the time of the shooting.
Inside Nova
Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in commonwealth
With both the total number of those with jobs and those counted as unemployed rising from September to October across Arlington, the local jobless rate ticked up to 2percent, according to new state figures. That’s an increase from 1.8 percent in September and above the rate of 1.9 percent recorded...
Inside Nova
Lovejoy Gallery opens on Main Street in Manassas
The city of Manassas has welcomed its newest art gallery on the top floor of historic 9358 Main Street. Founded in Manassas by Virginia native Nancy Jean Edmundson and former Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy, the Lovejoy Gallery on Main is a working studio that also hosts a collection of art from around the world, according to a news release.
Georgetown Voice
Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation
A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
Inside Nova
Arlington GOP seeks 'happy warriors' to run for office in 2023
Arlington Republicans are unlikely to be able to field candidates for all the offices on the county ballot next November, but retain hopes they may be able to recruit contenders for about half. “There are 13 opportunities . . . up and down the ballot,” county GOP spokesman Matthew Hurtt...
mocoshow.com
The Story Behind “The DMV”
When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
fox5dc.com
3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
fox5dc.com
Fredericksburg restaurant raided by Virginia ABC for illegally serving alcohol
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. "What the state of Virginia just did is they took my livelihood away from me right before Christmas," Gourmeltz...
Inside Nova
Manassas man leads deputies on high-speed pursuit through Fauquier County, strikes police cruiser
A Manassas man was arrested and charged with a slew of crimes after leading Fauquier County deputies on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:15 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver vehicle driving erratically at the intersection...
Police looking for Potomac Mills burglary suspects
Police are looking for three people they say stole a large amount of items from a kiosk at Potomac Mills in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.
Comments / 0