'I just want to serve those people': Helena veteran helps needy kids, and dogs, on solo trip to Ukraine

montanarightnow.com
State panel takes a stance on statue honoring former Montana Gov. Judy Martz
Much like the turtles on the pins she was famous for wearing, the statue honoring former Montana Gov. Judy Martz lurched forward Monday, with a state panel approving the pose, or stance, of the Butte Republican. The Capitol Complex Advisory Council received an update on the statue honoring Martz, the...
Fentanyl: Parents tell tragic stories of loss in Butte video series
Butte released a series of video testimonials about the dangers of fentanyl-laced pills that has caused an alarming increase in overdoses in the Mining City.
Court accepting food donations instead of fines
During the holiday season, people can actually pay for their fines in Justice and City Court with non-perishable food items that will be donated to the food bank.
Leaders discuss public safety, behavioral health in Helena roundtable
Monday at the Law and Justice Center in Helena, law enforcement, judicial and community leaders told Gov. Greg Gianforte the justice system is under strain.
yourbigsky.com
A Magical Montana Christmas at these historic mansions
It’s a magical time of year, and many historic mansions in Montana are celebrating the holidays in several unique ways. Anthony Schrillo, with the original Governors Mansion in Helena, tells Yourbigsky there will be open house tours on December 10 from noon to 3 pm. And, of course, the mansion will be decorated beautifully for the holidays. The Helena Conservatory will also have musical performances from the Dulches and the Treblemakers. Schrillo also mentions that the Montana Historical Society will have a special exhibit featuring historic Christmas items. Learn more about the rich history of Montana’s Capitol by clicking here.
NBCMontana
Meaderville turned into Christmas Wonderland
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Race Track Volunteer Fire Dept., Butte History Club, and volunteers are turning Meaderville into a Christmas Wonderland. They are making progress on the favorite display for families, using their tall ladders and hydraulics. Many people enjoy these decorations.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
rmef.org
RMEF Announces Major Montana Public Access Victory
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is pleased to announce it helped conserve and open public access to 5,668 acres of prime wildlife habitat in central Montana. RMEF successfully worked with Shodair Children’s Hospital (SCH) to acquire and then convey the property to Montana Fish, Wildlife and...
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
Fairfield Sun Times
Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement looking for 64-year-old man
BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Police Department is looking for a 64-year-old man. Irl Tanner Lambertson is described as being five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has balding brown hair. He was last seen wearing pajama pants and a blue winter jacket. According to the police...
NBCMontana
I-90 reopened near Manhattan after black ice forces diversion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are open again near Three Forks and Manhattan. Westbound traffic is slow due to congestion. Black ice is still an issue on the roadway. Officials ask drivers to use caution and slow down,...
montanarightnow.com
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
NBCMontana
Fatal crash on Main St. in Deer Lodge highlights safety concerns
DEER LODGE, Mont. — Throughout downtown Deer Lodge, Main Street is a four-lane highway. Pedestrians and bicyclists cross the road daily, and their safety is a concern for many. Issues have been magnified in light of a tragic accident. On the night of Nov. 22, at the intersection of...
NBCMontana
Butte woman fails to appear in court on animal cruelty charges
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte woman accused of mistreating or neglecting four dogs and five cats failed to appear at her arraignment. Veronica Marie Lasell, 44, faces one misdemeanor and eight felony counts of cruelty to animals. She did not show up to her Nov. 23 arraignment in District Court before Judge Robert Whelan.
NBCMontana
Suspect in fatal Deer Lodge hit-and-run appears in court
DEER LODGE, Mont. — The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Deer Lodge has made his initial appearance in court. Lane Austin Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge, was transported from the local jail to Powell County District Court before Judge Ray J. Dayton for his arraignment. He appeared alongside...
NBCMontana
Broadwater Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Highway 287
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Broadwater County say there is almost zero visibility on Highway 287 north. Drivers are asked not to travel unless they absolutely have to. Officials say conditions are slick all along Highway 287. They add the area of mile marker 80 to 90 is experiencing white-out conditions.
NBCMontana
Coroner identifies body found in Butte culvert
BUTTE, Mont. — Authorities in Butte-Silver Bow have identified the man found dead in a culvert over the weekend as 36-year-old Zach Kazee of Butte. Coroner Lori Durkin says it may take several weeks to get the results of an autopsy being done at the Montana State Crime Lab, but that there were no signs of foul play.
buttesports.com
Lifelong Butte resident knocks one out of the park with new indoor batting facility
Butte, Montana– A new business in Butte is hoping to hit a grand slam for its residents. Copper Cage Athletics is a new batting cage area and training facility in the Mining City. It’s located at 1609 Harrison Avenue, right here in Butte Montana. “I wanted a place...
Fairfield Sun Times
Carroll College head football coach Troy Purcell wins AFCA NAIA Region 5 Coach of the Year
HELENA, Mont. - The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Tuesday placed Carroll College Head Coach Troy Purcell as the NAIA Region Five Coach of the Year. A release from Carroll College said the AFCA picks five regional Coach of the Year winners of of the Association's five divisions: Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III, and NAIA.
