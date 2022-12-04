Read full article on original website
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs
There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
Joe Benigno wouldn't be surprised if Jacob deGrom 'pulls a Syndergaard' when Rangers face Mets
After Jacob deGrom left the Mets for the Texas Rangers, Joe Benigno said on “Tiki and Tierney” that he wouldn’t be surprised if the hurler “pulls a Syndergaard” and ducks the Mets.
Pitcher that flipped bird to Phillies fans signs with New York Mets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic. Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros. In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11...
Agent slams Yankees in selling the ‘rebirth’ of Gary Sanchez
Gary Sanchez’s agent is really selling his client. Sanchez made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2015 and was traded in March 2022 to the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. His agent, Francisco Marquez is sticking up for him. Per The...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge ‘appears headed’ to Giants? (UPDATE)
UPDATE (Wednesday, 9:24 a.m.): The Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge. Read more about that here. UPDATE (Tuesday, 5:23 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Aaron Judge appears headed to Giants. ... Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”. San...
Aaron Judge rejecting Padres’ massive offer proves Yankees legacy was on the line
Aaron Judge will remain a New York Yankee for (presumably) the remainder of his baseball career. Rejoice. But the stress of him potentially leaving was real. For a moment, he was apparently a San Francicso Giant. Or … wait. That was Arson Judge. But the Giants weren’t the only...
New York Mets pursuing another star pitcher in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets made one of the biggest splashes so far in MLB free agency, they reportedly “aren’t
Yankees News: Aaron Judge update, Don Mattingly Hall of Fame, Masahiro Tanaka tweet
The Winter Meetings are underway and moves could be made at any moment now. The New York Yankees are among the main focuses, as expected, especially after there’s been an update on Aaron Judge’s contract situation in free agency. How far is the team willing to go in...
Cubs fans are salty about Cardinals potentially landing Willson Contreras
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to sign big this offseason with the loss of multiple stars, and they’re reportedly nearing a deal with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals said goodbye to stars Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright at the end of the 2022 season, so it’s no surprise they’re aiming to sign big to make up for some of those losses this offseason. Molina’s departure, in particular, left a massive hole in the catcher spot as there was only one backup player, and they’ve been tied to Willson Contreras in an attempt to fill it.
Mets will 'consider' Kevin Kiermaier if Brandon Nimmo doesn't return: Report
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets would “consider” signing Kevin Kiermaier if they are unable to come to an agreement on a Brandon Nimmo return.
The Mets prove you don’t have to have holes if you don’t want to
The Mets don’t have to be unique. There are plenty of teams that wouldn’t have to use the departure of a player like Jacob deGrom as an excuse to declare it’s all over for them, that they’d have to find a new way, and to take a step back. You can get away with that if you’re the Astros and your minor leagues essentially act as an assembly line, but they’re a unicorn. But a lot of teams can lose a deGrom, or some other important player, and just roll up their sleeves and find someone else.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner headlines list of names facing ‘scrutiny’ at Winter Meetings
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner headlines The Athletic’s list of people under the “most scrutiny” at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. And two words explain why: Aaron Judge. The bigger question, really, is if Steinbrenner...
3 offseason moves that will make the Mets early National League favorites
The New York Mets have their work cut out for them this week at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in the wake of seeing Jacob deGrom sign with the Texas Rangers. However, there are three things the Mets can do to be one of the favorites in the National League going into the 2023.
The Mets need to sign Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga
Kodai Senga is a name that has appeared on some New York Mets rumor mills this offseason, and the Mets need him in Flushing in 2023 and beyond if the Mets want to remain a World Series contender. Senga was posted to international free agency several weeks ago and would represent an upgrade over what the Mets currently have in their pitching staff.
Yankees fans react to Jon Heyman’s ‘Arson Judge’ tweet
You can’t blame New York Yankees fans if they’re a bit on edge at the moment. Their team didn’t come to an agreement with Aaron Judge before the 2022 MLB season and he went on to have one of the most impressive offensive seasons in recent history, sparking a free agency free-for-all that could mean he leaves town.
