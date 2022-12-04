ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Pitcher that flipped bird to Phillies fans signs with New York Mets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic. Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros. In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Cubs fans are salty about Cardinals potentially landing Willson Contreras

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to sign big this offseason with the loss of multiple stars, and they’re reportedly nearing a deal with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals said goodbye to stars Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright at the end of the 2022 season, so it’s no surprise they’re aiming to sign big to make up for some of those losses this offseason. Molina’s departure, in particular, left a massive hole in the catcher spot as there was only one backup player, and they’ve been tied to Willson Contreras in an attempt to fill it.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadspin

The Mets prove you don’t have to have holes if you don’t want to

The Mets don’t have to be unique. There are plenty of teams that wouldn’t have to use the departure of a player like Jacob deGrom as an excuse to declare it’s all over for them, that they’d have to find a new way, and to take a step back. You can get away with that if you’re the Astros and your minor leagues essentially act as an assembly line, but they’re a unicorn. But a lot of teams can lose a deGrom, or some other important player, and just roll up their sleeves and find someone else.
ATLANTA, NY
FanSided

The Mets need to sign Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga is a name that has appeared on some New York Mets rumor mills this offseason, and the Mets need him in Flushing in 2023 and beyond if the Mets want to remain a World Series contender. Senga was posted to international free agency several weeks ago and would represent an upgrade over what the Mets currently have in their pitching staff.
FLUSHING, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees fans react to Jon Heyman’s ‘Arson Judge’ tweet

You can’t blame New York Yankees fans if they’re a bit on edge at the moment. Their team didn’t come to an agreement with Aaron Judge before the 2022 MLB season and he went on to have one of the most impressive offensive seasons in recent history, sparking a free agency free-for-all that could mean he leaves town.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

