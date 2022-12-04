Read full article on original website
Related
How a Disney senior staff rebellion put the final nail in Bob Chapek’s CEO coffin
Trouble had been brewing for months as CFO Christine McCarthy and other senior figures campaigned with the Disney board to force Chapek out.
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
'I Hope Bob Iger Has One Foot Out the Door.' Abigail Disney on Iger's Stunning Comeback
Abigail Disney spoke to TIME after the company her grandfather co-founded replaced chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor Bob Iger.
Motley Fool
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.
Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
AMC Networks Warns of ‘Significant Cutbacks’ After CEO Christina Spade Abruptly Exits
AMC Networks has persevered through ad-agency turmoil and a zombie apocalypse, but it it is apparently being undone by Hollywood’s streaming wars. The company, known for high-end cable dramas like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” warned employees Monday of “significant cut backs in operations” amid a deteriorating economic outlook after its CEO, Christina Spade, abruptly departed. “As I am sure you are aware our industry has been under pressure from growing subscriber losses. This is primarily due to ‘cord cutting,'” James Dolan, AMC Networks’ chairman, said in a memo to staffers. “At the same time we have seen the...
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard
The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Executive Leaves Disney Following Bob Iger’s Return as CEO
Bob Chapek is out. Bob Iger is back. And BIG changes are already taking place. We’ve taken a look at how Iger’s return has impacted stock values, organizational changes that are set to take place now that Iger is back, and whether Iger will reverse some of Chapek’s biggest decisions. But Iger’s return seems to also be having an impact when it comes to some executives.
Disney World Cast Members Planning Large Protest Following Failed Raise Negotiations: REPORT
Walt Disney World Cast Members are reportedly organizing a "large protest" for Wednesday (Nov. 30). According to a Nov. 2 Facebook post from the Local 737 Orlando Hotel and Restaurant Workers Movement, after making "very little progress" in their wage negotiations with Disney, Cast Members in the union are planning a possible protest.
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
AdWeek
Bob Iger Reportedly Plans to Shift Disney+’s Focus
Disney CEO Bob Iger is focusing on making Disney+ more profitable. In a town hall meeting on Monday in Burbank, California, Iger reportedly shared his plans to boost the streaming platform’s bottom line. “Instead of chasing (subscribers) with aggressive marketing and aggressive spend on content, we have to start...
Did Disney's woke agenda cause the CEO shakeup?
Disney's decision to give Bob Chapek the boot was likely due to a culmination of factors according to one investor, who says it was not just wokeness.
As More Details About Bob Chapek’s Firing Come To Light, It Looks Like He Allegedly Made Some Shady Moves
Bob Chapek may have been making some shady decisions about Disney's financials.
Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now
The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free ad-supported TV content, just got 36 new channels. Here's everything you need to know.
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
Disney's Battle With Florida Over ‘Don't Say Gay’ May Be Coming To An End, Possibly Thanks To Bob Iger’s Return
Florida may be reconsidering the plan to end the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
