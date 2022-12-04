ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Variety

AMC Networks Warns of ‘Significant Cutbacks’ After CEO Christina Spade Abruptly Exits

AMC Networks has persevered through ad-agency turmoil and a zombie apocalypse, but it it is apparently being undone by Hollywood’s streaming wars. The company, known for high-end cable dramas like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” warned employees Monday of “significant cut backs in operations” amid a deteriorating economic outlook after its CEO, Christina Spade, abruptly departed. “As I am sure you are aware our industry has been under pressure from growing subscriber losses. This is primarily due to ‘cord cutting,'” James Dolan, AMC Networks’ chairman, said in a memo to staffers. “At the same time we have seen the...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
The Independent

Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard

The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Executive Leaves Disney Following Bob Iger’s Return as CEO

Bob Chapek is out. Bob Iger is back. And BIG changes are already taking place. We’ve taken a look at how Iger’s return has impacted stock values, organizational changes that are set to take place now that Iger is back, and whether Iger will reverse some of Chapek’s biggest decisions. But Iger’s return seems to also be having an impact when it comes to some executives.
disneyfoodblog.com

BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane

With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
AdWeek

Bob Iger Reportedly Plans to Shift Disney+’s Focus

Disney CEO Bob Iger is focusing on making Disney+ more profitable. In a town hall meeting on Monday in Burbank, California, Iger reportedly shared his plans to boost the streaming platform’s bottom line. “Instead of chasing (subscribers) with aggressive marketing and aggressive spend on content, we have to start...
disneydining.com

More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
