Cardwell, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Great News! Montana’s First Whole Foods Market Opening Soon

A new Whole Foods location has been under construction in Bozeman for quite some time, and it sounds like the store will officially open in the near future. Rumors were circulating that the store would open over the summer, but that never happened. An exact opening date hasn't been announced, but a Whole Foods representative told us that the store will open in late January or early February 2023.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

A Magical Montana Christmas at these historic mansions

It’s a magical time of year, and many historic mansions in Montana are celebrating the holidays in several unique ways. Anthony Schrillo, with the original Governors Mansion in Helena, tells Yourbigsky there will be open house tours on December 10 from noon to 3 pm. And, of course, the mansion will be decorated beautifully for the holidays. The Helena Conservatory will also have musical performances from the Dulches and the Treblemakers. Schrillo also mentions that the Montana Historical Society will have a special exhibit featuring historic Christmas items. Learn more about the rich history of Montana’s Capitol by clicking here.
MONTANA STATE
rmef.org

RMEF Announces Major Montana Public Access Victory

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is pleased to announce it helped conserve and open public access to 5,668 acres of prime wildlife habitat in central Montana. RMEF successfully worked with Shodair Children’s Hospital (SCH) to acquire and then convey the property to Montana Fish, Wildlife and...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman

MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?

If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

I-90 reopened near Manhattan after black ice forces diversion

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are open again near Three Forks and Manhattan. Westbound traffic is slow due to congestion. Black ice is still an issue on the roadway. Officials ask drivers to use caution and slow down,...
MANHATTAN, MT
NBCMontana

Meaderville turned into Christmas Wonderland

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Race Track Volunteer Fire Dept., Butte History Club, and volunteers are turning Meaderville into a Christmas Wonderland. They are making progress on the favorite display for families, using their tall ladders and hydraulics. Many people enjoy these decorations.
BUTTE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Need to Dance? Epic EDM Concert Announced for 2023

With 2022 coming to an end, we believe there's no better time to start planning a fun and lively 2023—here's where you can start. Logjam Presents is the biggest music promoter in Montana, with several venues in Missoula and Bozeman. From small venues to their large outdoor amphitheater, Logjam provides shows that anyone can enjoy. So when Logjam announced an upcoming summer show, we knew it would be one for the books.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU engineering researchers recognized for developing ultra-strong concrete

MISSOULA, Mont. — Engineering researchers at Montana State University were recently recognized for developing a specialized concrete for an innovative bridge replacement project. The Montana Department of Transportation partnered with the university to replace two southwest Montana bridges. The project received one of 11 national awards by the American...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte, Montana State football legend Sonny Holland dies at 84

BOZEMAN — Sonny Holland, the pride of Butte who is known as "the Greatest Bobcat" for his unrivaled success as both a football player and a coach at Montana State, died on Saturday night. He was 84. Holland's death comes after "a courageous battle" with Parkinson's disease, his daughter...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Fatal crash on Main St. in Deer Lodge highlights safety concerns

DEER LODGE, Mont. — Throughout downtown Deer Lodge, Main Street is a four-lane highway. Pedestrians and bicyclists cross the road daily, and their safety is a concern for many. Issues have been magnified in light of a tragic accident. On the night of Nov. 22, at the intersection of...
DEER LODGE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Flipped semi-truck blocking lanes on I-90 outside Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A flipped semi-truck is blocking lanes on I-90 westbound outside Bozeman. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting all westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 315, near Chestnut. Road conditions are being reported as snow and ice covered on I-90 in the area. The Bozeman Alerts...
BOZEMAN, MT
Missoula, MT
