It’s a magical time of year, and many historic mansions in Montana are celebrating the holidays in several unique ways. Anthony Schrillo, with the original Governors Mansion in Helena, tells Yourbigsky there will be open house tours on December 10 from noon to 3 pm. And, of course, the mansion will be decorated beautifully for the holidays. The Helena Conservatory will also have musical performances from the Dulches and the Treblemakers. Schrillo also mentions that the Montana Historical Society will have a special exhibit featuring historic Christmas items. Learn more about the rich history of Montana’s Capitol by clicking here.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO