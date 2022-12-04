Read full article on original website
Related
Great News! Montana’s First Whole Foods Market Opening Soon
A new Whole Foods location has been under construction in Bozeman for quite some time, and it sounds like the store will officially open in the near future. Rumors were circulating that the store would open over the summer, but that never happened. An exact opening date hasn't been announced, but a Whole Foods representative told us that the store will open in late January or early February 2023.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
yourbigsky.com
A Magical Montana Christmas at these historic mansions
It’s a magical time of year, and many historic mansions in Montana are celebrating the holidays in several unique ways. Anthony Schrillo, with the original Governors Mansion in Helena, tells Yourbigsky there will be open house tours on December 10 from noon to 3 pm. And, of course, the mansion will be decorated beautifully for the holidays. The Helena Conservatory will also have musical performances from the Dulches and the Treblemakers. Schrillo also mentions that the Montana Historical Society will have a special exhibit featuring historic Christmas items. Learn more about the rich history of Montana’s Capitol by clicking here.
rmef.org
RMEF Announces Major Montana Public Access Victory
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is pleased to announce it helped conserve and open public access to 5,668 acres of prime wildlife habitat in central Montana. RMEF successfully worked with Shodair Children’s Hospital (SCH) to acquire and then convey the property to Montana Fish, Wildlife and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?
If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
NBCMontana
I-90 reopened near Manhattan after black ice forces diversion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are open again near Three Forks and Manhattan. Westbound traffic is slow due to congestion. Black ice is still an issue on the roadway. Officials ask drivers to use caution and slow down,...
buttesports.com
Lifelong Butte resident knocks one out of the park with new indoor batting facility
Butte, Montana– A new business in Butte is hoping to hit a grand slam for its residents. Copper Cage Athletics is a new batting cage area and training facility in the Mining City. It’s located at 1609 Harrison Avenue, right here in Butte Montana. “I wanted a place...
NBCMontana
Meaderville turned into Christmas Wonderland
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Race Track Volunteer Fire Dept., Butte History Club, and volunteers are turning Meaderville into a Christmas Wonderland. They are making progress on the favorite display for families, using their tall ladders and hydraulics. Many people enjoy these decorations.
Need to Dance? Epic EDM Concert Announced for 2023
With 2022 coming to an end, we believe there's no better time to start planning a fun and lively 2023—here's where you can start. Logjam Presents is the biggest music promoter in Montana, with several venues in Missoula and Bozeman. From small venues to their large outdoor amphitheater, Logjam provides shows that anyone can enjoy. So when Logjam announced an upcoming summer show, we knew it would be one for the books.
Bozeman brothers seek help after mobile home fire, GoFundMe
On November 21, a mobile home caught fire in King Arthur Park leaving three brothers without a home. Now, they’re still trying to pick up the pieces.
NBCMontana
MSU engineering researchers recognized for developing ultra-strong concrete
MISSOULA, Mont. — Engineering researchers at Montana State University were recently recognized for developing a specialized concrete for an innovative bridge replacement project. The Montana Department of Transportation partnered with the university to replace two southwest Montana bridges. The project received one of 11 national awards by the American...
406mtsports.com
Butte, Montana State football legend Sonny Holland dies at 84
BOZEMAN — Sonny Holland, the pride of Butte who is known as "the Greatest Bobcat" for his unrivaled success as both a football player and a coach at Montana State, died on Saturday night. He was 84. Holland's death comes after "a courageous battle" with Parkinson's disease, his daughter...
NBCMontana
Fatal crash on Main St. in Deer Lodge highlights safety concerns
DEER LODGE, Mont. — Throughout downtown Deer Lodge, Main Street is a four-lane highway. Pedestrians and bicyclists cross the road daily, and their safety is a concern for many. Issues have been magnified in light of a tragic accident. On the night of Nov. 22, at the intersection of...
montanarightnow.com
State panel takes a stance on statue honoring former Montana Gov. Judy Martz
Much like the turtles on the pins she was famous for wearing, the statue honoring former Montana Gov. Judy Martz lurched forward Monday, with a state panel approving the pose, or stance, of the Butte Republican. The Capitol Complex Advisory Council received an update on the statue honoring Martz, the...
Bozeman Couple “Finally” Joins Costco, Life Now Fulfilled by Rotisserie Chicken
The quickest way to bond with hundreds of other Bozemanites is apparently to ask "What are your must buy items from Costco?". The copious amount of responses equates to a fascinating social experiment. Jalapeño artichoke dip, anyone?. I'll have to preface this article by saying I do not regularly...
Fentanyl: Parents tell tragic stories of loss in Butte video series
Butte released a series of video testimonials about the dangers of fentanyl-laced pills that has caused an alarming increase in overdoses in the Mining City.
Court accepting food donations instead of fines
During the holiday season, people can actually pay for their fines in Justice and City Court with non-perishable food items that will be donated to the food bank.
Fairfield Sun Times
Flipped semi-truck blocking lanes on I-90 outside Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A flipped semi-truck is blocking lanes on I-90 westbound outside Bozeman. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting all westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 315, near Chestnut. Road conditions are being reported as snow and ice covered on I-90 in the area. The Bozeman Alerts...
With A Cats Win and A Griz Loss, Is MSU Now Montana’s Team?
It was a big weekend for college football across the country. There were big-time match-ups, conference championship games, and round 2 of the FCS playoffs. The Bobcats hosted Weber State after a first-round bye, while the Griz took on the defending national champions in Fargo. This was the Cats' second...
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0