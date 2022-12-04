Read full article on original website
Related
mybackyardnews.com
YWCA RHODE ISLAND
Deborah L. Perry to Step Down as YWCA Rhode Island CEO. YWCA Rhode Island announced today that Deborah L. Perry, after 24 years, will step down from the role as President and CEO effective July 31, 2023. Perry is the youngest CEO in the local non-profit’s history and was appointed...
mybackyardnews.com
“QUONSET POINTS”
The Quonset Development Corporation celebrated its 13,000th job at the Business Park yesterday. Gov. Dan McKee, Sen. Jack Reed and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joined state and local officials to mark the major milestone both for Rhode Island and Quonset during an event at REGENT Craft’s headquarters. Quonset-based REGENT is...
mybackyardnews.com
AUDUBON NAMES JEFFREY C. HALL AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Tuesday, November 22, 2022—Jeff Hall, Executive Director, Rhode Island Audubon Society, at Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge. Glenn Osmundson. The Audubon Society of Rhode Island Board of Directors named Jeffrey C. Hall as the new Executive Director of the organization on November 10, 2022. The oldest environmental organization in the state, Audubon focuses on climate change, environmental conservation, education, and advocacy.
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS COUNCIL ON THE STATUS OF WOMEN
It’s hard to believe the end of the year is already upon us. As the Chairwoman of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women, it brings me great joy to celebrate such a momentous year alongside all of you. While there is still much uncertainty, inequity, and discrimination in the world, I draw hope from our work to change the lives of women and girls in the Commonwealth for the better.
Comments / 0