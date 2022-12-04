ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Weather Continues; Showers Over North Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers continue across the northern 2/3 of Alabama early this morning… the more numerous ones are over the Tennessee Valley. A few showers will remain possible through the day today, but the big story is the December warmth. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s in most places, about 15 degrees above average. Highs remain in the 70s through Friday, not far from record levels.
Warm Air Moving Northward; Rain Falling Over North Alabama

ON THE MAPS: We have a well defined warm front moving northward through Central Alabama this afternoon, creating a huge range of weather conditions across the state. South of the front, temperatures are in the 70s with some sun peeking through the clouds. But, north of the front, rain is falling over North Alabama with temperatures in the 47-55 degree range.
Warm December Days Ahead; Some Rain At Times

RADAR CHECK: Showers are widespread over the northern half of Alabama early this morning, north of a surface front over South Alabama. The front will be moving slowly northward as a warm front, and occasional showers are likely across North/Central Alabama through tonight. Highs today will range from the 50s across the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama, to the 70s over the southern third of the state.
Sunday Afternoon Update: A Few Showers This Afternoon and Tonight, Rain on Monday with Some Thunder, Flooding Threat North

The sky across North and Central Alabama has been a mixed bag on this Sunday morning and early afternoon. Low clouds and fog were slow to burn off across eastern and southern portions of the state where the drier air had a harder time filtering in behind the cold front. It was as thick a pea soup across lots of the area last night and early this morning.
