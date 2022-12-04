Read full article on original website
Related
alabamawx.com
Warm Weather Continues; Showers Over North Alabama
RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers continue across the northern 2/3 of Alabama early this morning… the more numerous ones are over the Tennessee Valley. A few showers will remain possible through the day today, but the big story is the December warmth. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s in most places, about 15 degrees above average. Highs remain in the 70s through Friday, not far from record levels.
alabamawx.com
Warm Air Moving Northward; Rain Falling Over North Alabama
ON THE MAPS: We have a well defined warm front moving northward through Central Alabama this afternoon, creating a huge range of weather conditions across the state. South of the front, temperatures are in the 70s with some sun peeking through the clouds. But, north of the front, rain is falling over North Alabama with temperatures in the 47-55 degree range.
alabamawx.com
Warm December Days Ahead; Some Rain At Times
RADAR CHECK: Showers are widespread over the northern half of Alabama early this morning, north of a surface front over South Alabama. The front will be moving slowly northward as a warm front, and occasional showers are likely across North/Central Alabama through tonight. Highs today will range from the 50s across the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama, to the 70s over the southern third of the state.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Longtime leader of Lake Martin volunteer organization passes the gavel
John Thompson has plenty of perspective when it comes to Lake Martin. As Renew Our Rivers wrapped up its 2022 Alabama cleanups with the traditional year-end event on Lake Martin, in coordination with the Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA), Thompson was wrapping his 10-year tenure as LMRA president. But Thompson’s...
alabamawx.com
Sunday Afternoon Update: A Few Showers This Afternoon and Tonight, Rain on Monday with Some Thunder, Flooding Threat North
The sky across North and Central Alabama has been a mixed bag on this Sunday morning and early afternoon. Low clouds and fog were slow to burn off across eastern and southern portions of the state where the drier air had a harder time filtering in behind the cold front. It was as thick a pea soup across lots of the area last night and early this morning.
Comments / 0