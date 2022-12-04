RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers continue across the northern 2/3 of Alabama early this morning… the more numerous ones are over the Tennessee Valley. A few showers will remain possible through the day today, but the big story is the December warmth. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s in most places, about 15 degrees above average. Highs remain in the 70s through Friday, not far from record levels.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO