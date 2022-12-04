Read full article on original website
Mary O'Neil
2d ago
I can relate to what you're going through. I've been there and I thought the same, you got this and God is right there with you to help you through this hard time.
Shelia Johnson
2d ago
I know Regina and her brother and sister. She is truly a wonderful woman. My prayers go up for u and may God be your strength to reach the mountain top.
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet Wife
Christmas coming early?Photo byKarsten Winegeart/UnsplashonUnsplash. This past weekend my wife and I were shopping for birthday and Christmas gifts in Johnson City. We stopped at many of the shops we often looked in for presents and enjoyed a lovely lunch out on the town.
Kingsport Times-News
Zachary’s prides itself on made-from-scratch home-cooked food
KINGSPORT — Zachary’s is a local Kingsport restaurant offering home-cooked food made from fresh, non-processed ingredients. The restaurant, which has been a part of the community since 2000, is owned by Ethiopian native Yared Desalegn.
Kingsport Times-News
Angie Hyche: Stop giving (meaningless) gifts
The original version of this article was published in the Dec. 1, 2019, edition of the Kingsport Times News. I fully expect some controversy with this article. I may even be likened to Ebenezer Scrooge, that archetype of misers, for daring to write it. Though I don’t relish negative reactions, I believe Joel Waldfogel’s 2009 book “Scroogenomics: Why You Shouldn’t Buy Presents for the Holidays,” is worthy of inclusion in a discussion of holiday gift giving. (By the way, I am only scratching the surface of this well-written and comical book.)
Kingsport Times-News
Saint Nick to share history, ‘total blessing’ of the Santa Train
KINGSPORT — Don Royston had no formal training before playing the role of Santa Claus for the famed Appalachian Christmas tradition the Santa Train. He took to his red suit and beard for the first time in 1999 knowing he’d need to bellow “Ho! Ho! Ho!” and “Merry Christmas” in true Saint Nick fashion. But little did he know of the memories and blessings the role would bring him for the next 20 years.
Kingsport Times-News
Wardells turn love of music into school and store
NORTON — It has been a few years since Norton had a music store on Park Avenue, but Jim Wardell and son Ryan Tackett Wardell are bringing their professional and personal musical experience to a new retail business. The Music School and Shop opened in the last few days...
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Sullivan East senior finds passion through the Word of God
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Gavin Patrick, a senior at Sullivan East High School, continues to leave a lasting impact in the hall. Between sports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Future Business Leaders of America, Gavin stays busy. And one big inspiration for him through it all is the Word of God.
Kingsport Times-News
That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers
WISE — Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the center’s Santa’s Workshop on Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin said will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy a holiday celebration with a theme from the movie “A Christmas Story.”
Family of Elizabethton murder victim speak out
Philip Glass, 31, had been planning to meet his niece and head to North Carolina to visit his mother on Dec. 1, but he never made it out of Elizabethton.
Kingsport Times-News
Aquatic Center hosting 'Winter Wonderland'
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Aquatic Center will be a beautiful sight this weekend as folks spend an afternoon “swimmin’ in a winter wonderland.”. A Winter Wonderland Swim event will be held at the Kingsport Aquatic Center, 1820 Meadowview Parkway, on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
knoxvilledailysun.com
East Tennessee mother sentenced for endangerment of disabled child
UNICOI COUNTY, TN -- On December 5, Autumn Culver Samen was sentenced to one year supervised probation for allowing her developmentally disabled four-year-old to wander the streets alone outside their home at 109 Gay Street in downtown Erwin last summer. According to reports, Samen was arrested for child endangerment on...
wcyb.com
Holiday tours being offered at historic Bristol home
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — This holiday season, you have a chance to see how a family in Bristol, Virginia, may have lived and decorated their home for Christmas in 1873. The historic Pleasant Hill home is located on Johnson Street in Bristol. It's considered one of the oldest houses in the city, and was home to the Wood family.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State plans free photo op with Santa and helicopter Dec. 9
BLOUNTVILLE — While the reindeers are resting up for the long journey on Christmas Eve, Santa is planning a photo op with his helicopter at Northeast State Community College. The Aviation Technology program will offer free photos with Santa and a helicopter 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Kingsport Times-News
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Luminaries
ELIZABETHTON — The 44th Annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries will be held this Saturday in Golf Club Acres Subdivision from 5:30 to 11 p.m. The neighborhood invites everyone in the region to drive through Golf Club Acres on Saturday night to enjoy the “Lights for Jesus” display. It is on the same hight at the Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton, so families attending the parade are invited to top off their evening by going through the neighborhood light display.
Kingsport Times-News
JCPD busts Science Hill student with drugs
An officer of the Johnson City Police Department was called to Science Hill High School on Monday in reference to an incident that had occurred at the school. The police investigation revealed a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom, according to the press release. The students were taken to a school administrator’s office, and search revealed one student to be in possession of marijuana in Rice Crispy treat form.
Kingsport Times-News
Tuesday update: Sullivan Heights Middle staff member stabbed with 'hobby knife'
KINGSPORT — Authorities are giving out more but still limited information about the injury of a Sullivan Heights Middle School staff member on Monday. The incident prompted school authorities to lock down the school on Moreland Drive in the Colonial Heights community. A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Tuesday that authorities are still trying to ascertain details.
“We just need to know what happened”| Parents, student react to Sullivan Heights stabbing
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation is underway after a staff member at Sullivan Heights Middle School was reportedly stabbed. The response from Sullivan County Schools and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has some parents keeping their kids out of school. News Channel 11 obtained an automated call from the Sullivan County School system […]
supertalk929.com
Sullivan Heights Staff Member Stabbed On Campus, According To Automated Call To Parents
In an update to a story we reported on Monday, an automated call to parents’ of students at Sullivan Heights Middle School in Kingsport says a staff member was stabbed at the school Monday morning. In the statement, School Superintendent, Dr. Evelyn Rafalowski told parents and families the staff member had been injured as a result of a stab wound from an X-acto hobby knife. The message goes on to say the staff member is doing well but had not yet identified the responsible person. All students remained in classrooms at the time of the incident, and the Sheriff’s Department says in an earlier report there was no evidence to suggest that a student was involved. This is a developing story and are awaiting for additional information from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.
wymt.com
“Tree of Life” in Whitesburg holds special meaning this year
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg ARH lit up the “Tree of Life” recognizing loved ones in the community who have recently died. Two trees have combined for the tradition now in its 28th year. “It’s become one of the favorite events of the holiday season. I think you’ll...
Kingsport Times-News
New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed
A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
