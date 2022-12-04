ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Washington

Gun Store Co-Owner Shoots at Montgomery County Officer: Police

A co-owner of a gun store in Rockville, Maryland, shot at a police officer's unmarked car Tuesday, hitting the car twice, police say. Montgomery County police officers were on patrol in the area of the Engage Armament store on East Gude Drive overnight because of recent burglaries at other gun shops.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Update on Tuesday Evening Shooting in Gaithersburg; Suspect Apprehended

Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:07 p.m., officers from both the Gaithersburg Police and the Montgomery County Police – 6th District responded to the area of Whetstone Drive for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Officers located a 24-years-old, male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided first-aid on the male victim until Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An adult male suspect was apprehended.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
wnav.com

Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis

Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA9

Historic Black church burglarized, vandalized, suspects caught on camera

POTOMAC, Md. — After surveillance video captured suspects forcing their way into a historic Potomac, Maryland church and vandalizing property, Montgomery County police are asking for the public's help finding those responsible. The Friday, Nov. 25 incident happened at the Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church on Seven...
POTOMAC, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring

Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested

Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say

One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Historic Black church vandalized in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating the vandalism of a historic African American church in Potomac, Maryland. The Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church was built by Black congregants and opened in 1924.  Meetings in the 1960s at the church were central to the civil rights movement in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10

Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gaithersburg High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

