ATF works with multiple departments to investigate recent gun store burglaries
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Devision is working with Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County Police department to investigate multiple gun store robberies
NBC Washington
Gun Store Co-Owner Shoots at Montgomery County Officer: Police
A co-owner of a gun store in Rockville, Maryland, shot at a police officer's unmarked car Tuesday, hitting the car twice, police say. Montgomery County police officers were on patrol in the area of the Engage Armament store on East Gude Drive overnight because of recent burglaries at other gun shops.
WJLA
Man charged with stealing car, armed robbery of Montgomery Co. Popeyes, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) has arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking of a delivery driver and an armed robbery of a Popeyes that both occurred on Nov. 10. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate...
mocoshow.com
Update on Tuesday Evening Shooting in Gaithersburg; Suspect Apprehended
Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:07 p.m., officers from both the Gaithersburg Police and the Montgomery County Police – 6th District responded to the area of Whetstone Drive for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Officers located a 24-years-old, male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided first-aid on the male victim until Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An adult male suspect was apprehended.
Murder Suspect Nabbed In DC Shooting Death Of VA School Worker Christian Monje
Authorities announced the arrest of a Maryland charged with the murder of a popular Fairfax, VA schools employee who was gunned down on Memorial Day in Washington DC. Montgomery County resident James Carl Jackson, 28, of Silver Spring, has been arrested and charged on a warrant for first-degree mur…
Maryland gun store owner arrested after firing gun at undercover police vehicle, police say
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The well-known owner of a Rockville gun store was arrested early Tuesday morning after firing a gun at an undercover Montgomery County police car. The officer in the car was patrolling the area because of a rash of gun store burglaries, according to police. The man...
mocoshow.com
CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
Stranger Accused Of Murdering Maryland Teen Arrested, Motive Still Unknown, Police Say
A Hyattsville man has been arrested after brutally stabbing and killing a Maryland teenager, authorities say. Rasheed Anwar, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Therry Buhdeng, 19, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 11:45 a.m., in the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police. Police discovered...
fox5dc.com
Shots fired at officers by worker at Rockville business who thought they were suspects: officials
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities have arrested a worker at a Montgomery County business who they say fired shots at police early Tuesday morning after he mistook officers as suspects connected to a suspicious vehicle that had previously been reported. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of...
wnav.com
Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis
Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
Historic Black church burglarized, vandalized, suspects caught on camera
POTOMAC, Md. — After surveillance video captured suspects forcing their way into a historic Potomac, Maryland church and vandalizing property, Montgomery County police are asking for the public's help finding those responsible. The Friday, Nov. 25 incident happened at the Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church on Seven...
mymcmedia.org
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring
Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Detectives release identity of victim found dead in his car in the Potomac River
Montgomery County police announced the identity of the man found dead in his car Sunday morning in the Potomac River. Johnnie Bouknight, 74, of Upper Marlboro was found around 10:38 a.m. on Sunday by authorities, police stated in a news release. According to the police, officials responded to reports of...
Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say
One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Historic Black church vandalized in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating the vandalism of a historic African American church in Potomac, Maryland. The Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church was built by Black congregants and opened in 1924. Meetings in the 1960s at the church were central to the civil rights movement in […]
WJLA
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
One dead after shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital […]
mocoshow.com
Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gaithersburg High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
