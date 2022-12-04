Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:07 p.m., officers from both the Gaithersburg Police and the Montgomery County Police – 6th District responded to the area of Whetstone Drive for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Officers located a 24-years-old, male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided first-aid on the male victim until Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An adult male suspect was apprehended.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO