Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Loses 2nd Child In Thanksgiving Cold CaseStill UnsolvedSan Diego, CA
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Man Falls 200 Ft to His Death at El Cajon Mountain Lakeside in CaliforniaJessey AnthonyEl Cajon, CA
This Stunning Destination Should Be Your Next Girls Trip GetawayMelissa FrostSan Diego, CA
Related
coolsandiegosights.com
The faces of City Heights Square Mini Park.
City Heights Square Mini Park opened at 4061 43rd Street in 2014. It’s a beautiful urban refuge where neighbors can talk, relax, read, eat lunch, play a game of checkers or chess. The pocket park features trees, ample sunshine and public art, including a large mural that is alive...
'The Cottage' rolls back to 90s prices for 30th anniversary
A local beloved breakfast spot is celebrating three decades in business Tuesday and they are giving San Diegans a taste of their throwback menu with rollback prices.
eastcountymagazine.org
VIEJAS CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF THE WILLOWS HOTEL AND SPA
Backcountry hidden pleasures: Our guide to unique lodging adventures in San Diego’s beautiful backcountry. February 9, 2018 (Alpine) – At the grand opening last week of The Willows Hotel & Spa, an adults-only luxury high-rise at the Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine, located in San DIego's inland region, tribal chairman Robert Welch reflected told the crowd to "put on your sunglasses, because the future of Viejas has never looked brighter!”
escondidograpevine.com
Opening the Golden Door for San Marcos open space
The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development appears over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
pacificsandiego.com
Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista
Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
coolsandiegosights.com
Tin Man recalls history in North Park!
Visitors to the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park might notice a large tin man standing atop stairs in the museum’s atrium. A sign at the bottom of the stairs explains how the nearly 11 feet tall metal sculpture was once a well known landmark in North Park.
Kensington neighborhood antique street lamps set to be replaced
There is some controversy in the Kensington neighborhood over its antique street lamps. The city of San Diego plans to replace more than 50 of the street lights, because officials said the lights are no longer reliable or safe.
kusi.com
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
coolsandiegosights.com
A positive Market Makeover in National City!
Inspired people continue to bring positive change to National City!. I saw another example of this positive change during my last South Bay walk. A beautiful mural depicting a loving mother and child now appears on one side of Cozine’s Liquor and Deli. I discovered the mural was created...
presidiosentinel.com
Building A House on a Stack of Marbles
Recently I was sharing a thought with a friend of mine. I asked, “Would you build a house on a stack of marbles?”. She laughed and said, “Of course not; who would?”. Ironically, I said, that’s what appears to be happening around us in the City and County of San Diego. Our elected officials seem to be going with the concept that we don’t need a solid foundation to build on. And I am not just referring to construction or building houses.
Eater
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants
At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
coolsandiegosights.com
Santa sings and spreads joy in Balboa Park!
Santa Claus made the journey from the North Pole to San Diego today. He arrived at Balboa Park’s Spreckels Organ Pavilion at noon and immediately commenced spreading joy. He greeted young and old in front of Balboa Park’s traditional holiday Gingerbread House, then at two o’clock took to the pavilion stage. Accompanied by smiling San Diego Civic Organist Raul Prieto Ramírez on the majestic Spreckels Organ, Santa sang the opening verse and chorus of Up on the Housetop.
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
eastcountymagazine.org
SHANGRI-LA IN EAST COUNTY: THREE SISTERS FALLS
ECM editor tackles “extreme hike” to one of our region’s most spectacular destinations. View a video of hikers sliding down the lower falls: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTi45vdpEFw. By Miriam Raftery. January 27, 2011 (San Diego’s East County) – Winter rains have swelled the waters cascading down Three Sisters Falls, creating...
drifttravel.com
Why You Need to Travel to San Diego, California
San Diego is one of the best vacation spots in the U.S. Here, you can experience Southern California’s best features – sun, fun and beaches – and all without the kind of crowd sizes you’d find in Los Angeles. Explore these things to do in San Diego and you’ll be assured one very memorable trip.
Legendary San Diego sword swallower: 'I thought I was going to die'
A famed sword swallower in San Diego is speaking out after a mishap at a show left him hospitalized for more than a month with life-threatening injuries.
KPBS
City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral
San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
San Diego non-profit packages 4K gifts for children in need
HEY Operation, a non profit which stands for Heal and Empower Youth, hosted its tenth annual gift packing event. This year, with the help of volunteers, hundreds of people came together to package 4,000 gifts for children in need.
City considers designating Hillcrest neighborhood as a historic district
Hillcrest is widely known as a safe haven for the LGBTQ community, and now the city wants to make it a historic district. But some business owners think it needs to go further to preserve its culture.
Residents in Serra Mesa: Squatters are living in military housing
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in Serra Mesa are worried about a house on Murray Ridge Road in the Liberty Military Housing neighborhood where they said squatters have moved in, creating an unsafe feeling for families in the area. “It’s the most uneasy feeling. It’s eerie,” said a neighbor and...
Comments / 0