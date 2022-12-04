Recently I was sharing a thought with a friend of mine. I asked, “Would you build a house on a stack of marbles?”. She laughed and said, “Of course not; who would?”. Ironically, I said, that’s what appears to be happening around us in the City and County of San Diego. Our elected officials seem to be going with the concept that we don’t need a solid foundation to build on. And I am not just referring to construction or building houses.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO