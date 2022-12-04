ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolsandiegosights.com

The faces of City Heights Square Mini Park.

City Heights Square Mini Park opened at 4061 43rd Street in 2014. It’s a beautiful urban refuge where neighbors can talk, relax, read, eat lunch, play a game of checkers or chess. The pocket park features trees, ample sunshine and public art, including a large mural that is alive...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

VIEJAS CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF THE WILLOWS HOTEL AND SPA

Backcountry hidden pleasures: Our guide to unique lodging adventures in San Diego’s beautiful backcountry. February 9, 2018 (Alpine) – At the grand opening last week of The Willows Hotel & Spa, an adults-only luxury high-rise at the Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine, located in San DIego's inland region, tribal chairman Robert Welch reflected told the crowd to "put on your sunglasses, because the future of Viejas has never looked brighter!”
SAN DIEGO, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Opening the Golden Door for San Marcos open space

The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development appears over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
SAN MARCOS, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista

Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
CHULA VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Tin Man recalls history in North Park!

Visitors to the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park might notice a large tin man standing atop stairs in the museum’s atrium. A sign at the bottom of the stairs explains how the nearly 11 feet tall metal sculpture was once a well known landmark in North Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

A positive Market Makeover in National City!

Inspired people continue to bring positive change to National City!. I saw another example of this positive change during my last South Bay walk. A beautiful mural depicting a loving mother and child now appears on one side of Cozine’s Liquor and Deli. I discovered the mural was created...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Building A House on a Stack of Marbles

Recently I was sharing a thought with a friend of mine. I asked, “Would you build a house on a stack of marbles?”. She laughed and said, “Of course not; who would?”. Ironically, I said, that’s what appears to be happening around us in the City and County of San Diego. Our elected officials seem to be going with the concept that we don’t need a solid foundation to build on. And I am not just referring to construction or building houses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Santa sings and spreads joy in Balboa Park!

Santa Claus made the journey from the North Pole to San Diego today. He arrived at Balboa Park’s Spreckels Organ Pavilion at noon and immediately commenced spreading joy. He greeted young and old in front of Balboa Park’s traditional holiday Gingerbread House, then at two o’clock took to the pavilion stage. Accompanied by smiling San Diego Civic Organist Raul Prieto Ramírez on the majestic Spreckels Organ, Santa sang the opening verse and chorus of Up on the Housetop.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SHANGRI-LA IN EAST COUNTY: THREE SISTERS FALLS

ECM editor tackles “extreme hike” to one of our region’s most spectacular destinations. View a video of hikers sliding down the lower falls: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTi45vdpEFw. By Miriam Raftery. January 27, 2011 (San Diego’s East County) – Winter rains have swelled the waters cascading down Three Sisters Falls, creating...
SAN DIEGO, CA
drifttravel.com

Why You Need to Travel to San Diego, California

San Diego is one of the best vacation spots in the U.S. Here, you can experience Southern California’s best features – sun, fun and beaches – and all without the kind of crowd sizes you’d find in Los Angeles. Explore these things to do in San Diego and you’ll be assured one very memorable trip.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral

San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy