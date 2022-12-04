Panama’s Culture Minister Giselle Gonzalez: Panama to Build New Film Studio, Pledges More Support for IFF Panama (EXCLUSIVE)

The Weeknd will release “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from the soundtrack to the film “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Hollywood Records on December 15. The song, which was teased last week, was written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen. The album will also feature an original score from Grammy-winning composer Simon Franglen; the film opens in theaters on Friday, December 16.

1 HOUR AGO