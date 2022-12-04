Panama’s Culture Minister Giselle Gonzalez: Panama to Build New Film Studio, Pledges More Support for IFF Panama (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Embattled Sundance Doc About Tiananmen Square Leaders Finally Lands Distribution Deal (EXCLUSIVE)
Sundance grand jury prize documentary winner “The Exiles” is finally getting a release on video on demand. Gravitas Ventures will release the documentary executive produced by Chris Columbus and Steven Soderbergh on Jan. 10, almost a full year after its Sundance debut. The documentary, directed by Violet Columbus...
SFGate
The Weeknd to Release ‘Nothing Is Lost,’ Theme Song From ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
The Weeknd will release “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from the soundtrack to the film “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Hollywood Records on December 15. The song, which was teased last week, was written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen. The album will also feature an original score from Grammy-winning composer Simon Franglen; the film opens in theaters on Friday, December 16.
SFGate
Amazon Freevee Executives on Saving ‘Neighbours’: ‘We’re Going to Do Everything We Have to Do to Deliver a Consistent Series’
“We’re going to do everything we have to do — in front of and behind the camera — to make sure that we’re delivering a consistent series,” Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming for Amazon Studios, tells Variety. More from Variety. Critical...
Comments / 0