Donna Sullivan
6d ago
Our founders would not have wanted or condoned a lying Con, deranged and unhinged wanna be Dictator Don!
“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution
Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years
Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run
Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-term results that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he is the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided nation.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise; in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him...
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Trump shares demon god, child sacrifice conspiracies hours before 2024 announcement
Donald Trump appears to be openly courting conspiracy theorists as he seeks support ahead of his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement. “Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social in the early hours of Tuesday just hours after reposting an image shared by a platform user called “God_Bless_Trump” who posted a warning of demon gods taking charge.
Trump lashes out at Kanye West as aides rush to reinstate guardrails at Mar-a-Lago
The backlash over former president Donald Trump’s pre-Thanksgiving meal with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes has led the twice-impeached ex-president’s aides to revive a 2020-era measure used to keep him from embarrassing himself while Mr Trump is reportedly blaming the disgraced musician for the negative press.According to a source who spoke to NBC News, Mr Trump has directed his anger at Mr West, who just two years ago waged a third-party presidential campaign aimed at siphoning votes off from Joe Biden to help the then-president win reelection. “He tried to f*** me. He’s crazy. He...
Jan 6 committee accuses Trump of ‘hiding’ as he blows deadline for deposition
Nancy Pelosi roasts Trump after she is asked if his '2024 run will be good for Democrats'. Former president Donald Trump has failed to honour a House January 6 committee subpoena compelling him to give evidence in a deposition by 10am ET on 14 November. The select committee had issued...
Matt Gaetz blames bad weather as he drops out of Trump’s expected 2024 event – despite 80% of flights still on
DeSantis tells critcs to 'check out the scoreboard' after midterm success. Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz will skip Donald Trump’s announcement of his 2024 presidential run, scheduled for later on Tuesday, despite being invited. Mr Gaetz told the Associated Press on Tuesday that he will be there “in spirit” for...
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Fox News host defends Trump as ‘aging at a different rate’ to Biden as people point out he’s three years his junior
DeSantis tells critcs to 'check out the scoreboard' after midterm success. A Fox News host said that Donald Trump’s age shouldn’t be a topic of concern heading into the 2024 presidential election, suggesting that the former president is somehow ageing at a “different rate” than his likely Democratic challenger, US President Joe Biden.
Loser Trump will gift Democrats the White House in 2024
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. It may just be dawning on Democrats and democrats everywhere that the best person to defeat Trumpism...
Herschel Walker Gives Cagey Explanation For Trump Not Holding Rally For Him
Fox News' Laura Ingraham pointed out that Barack Obama is supporting Raphael Warnock on the campaign trail.
Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech
Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”Among those in attendance were former first lady Melania Trump, Rep Madison Cawthorn, adviser Roger Stone, MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which...
Mike Pence says GOP has ‘better choices’ for 2024 than Trump ahead of ex-president’s ‘special announcement’
Pence Said Trump’s January 6 Actions Were ‘Reckless’ and Endangered Him and His Family. Mike Pence has said that the Republican Party has “better choices” than Donald Trump for 2024 and refused to rule out his own White House run – in a stinging rebuke just hours before the former president makes his so-called “special announcement”.
Donald Trump, who ignored Paul Whelan for two years, says deal to return Brittney Griner to US was ‘stupid’
Two years after his term in the White House ended without him mentioning his name, Donald Trump is now claiming the Biden administration’s prisoner swap to return wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner home is a “stupid” and “totally one-side transaction” because it did not include US Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan.Mr Trump, under whose watch Mr Whelan was detained on bogus espionage charges just three days after Christmas in 2018, hit out at the Biden administration’s latest return of an American hostage from abroad on his Truth Social platform, writing: “Why wasn’t former Marine Paul Whelan included in...
Fox News ends Lara Trump contributor deal after Donald Trump’s presidential bid
Fox News has dropped Lara Trump as a paid contributor after her father-in-law announced he was making another run for president.A spokesperson for the network told the Los Angeles Times that Ms Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric, would no longer appear on the network.“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” the spokesperson said. Her departure was due to the network’s policy of not employing contributors who are running for office or directly involved in campaigns, the Times wrote.However, some of the network’s most prominent voices have remained close to Mr Trump....
Video shows Trump security blocking crowd trying to leave 2024 announcement early: ‘Sad and pathetic’
As former president Donald Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, a crowd of people who were trying to leave the event early were seen being stopped by security. A video shared by an ABC News reporter showed the crowd at Mr Trump’s announcement event on Tuesday evening at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida mansion.
