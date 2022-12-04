ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Griner's wife 'overwhelmed' as Russia releases star

Here's the latest after basketball star Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner swap between the US and Russia. Griner is on a plane to the US. She was arrested in Moscow in February for possessing cannabis oil and later jailed. "I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions," her wife, Cherelle, said at the White House earlier.
HOUSTON, TX
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
BBC

Nobel Peace Prize: Russian laureate 'told to turn down award'

The Russian co-winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize has said Kremlin authorities told him to turn down the award. Yan Rachinsky, who heads Memorial, said he was told not to accept the prize because the two other co-laureates - a Ukrainian human rights organisation and jailed Belarusian rights defender - were deemed "inappropriate".
BBC

Putin vows to continue hitting Ukraine's power grid

Vladimir Putin has vowed to continue attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure despite millions being left without electricity or water. "Yes, we do that. But who started it?" the Russian president said at an awards ceremony in the Kremlin. He said that criticism of Russian strikes would "not interfere with our combat...
Reuters

Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Beijing's COVID-19 gloom deepened on Sunday with many shops and other businesses closed, and an expert warned of many thousands of new coronavirus cases as anger over China's previous COVID policies gave way to worry about coping with infection.
BBC

The self-proclaimed kingdom that doesn't recognise Germany

In the depths of the countryside in eastern Germany, there's an invisible border. The turrets of an imposing castle loom out of the treetops. A sign on its front door solemnly informs the visitor that they've entered - in effect - a new country. The "Königreich Deutschland" (Kingdom of Germany)...
BBC

Brittney Griner lands in US after prisoner swap with Russia

Ten months after she left the US to play basketball in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner has landed in her home state of Texas. Griner was jailed for carrying cannabis oil at a Moscow airport in February, and was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday. She was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BBC

Fauci: 'Low-life trolls harass my wife and kids'

America's top infectious disease expert, who became the face of the pandemic with his daily television updates, has spoken out against "low-life" trolls harassing his wife and children, figuring out where they live and their phone numbers. "I have good security protection, but I really think it's so cowardly to...

