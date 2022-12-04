ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

TSMC is building a second chip plant to meet US semiconductor demand

The White House and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing co. (TSMC) have announced plans to build a second chip plant in Arizona, AZCentral has reported. That will boost the company's investment in the state from $12 billion to $40 billion, while heavily reducing US reliance on semiconductor imports. Both TSMC factories combined...
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

Shopify's e-commerce tools saw healthy demand and drives strong growth that is likely to continue. An increase in cybersecurity spending and Palo Alto Networks' market share in fast-growing niches point toward better times ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in December and Hold Forever

Alphabet has strong competitive advantages, sees multiple paths for growth, and is valued attractively. Berkshire Hathaway offers tremendous diversification and a long-term track record of beating the market. Microsoft is a leader in multiple arenas and should be on its way to becoming a Dividend Aristocrat. You’re reading a free...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Close Lower as Global Sentiment Remains Subdued; Tech Stocks Fall

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 0.6%, with most sectors and major bourses finishing in the red. Tech stocks led losses,...
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Hit Wall Street's Radar Tuesday

Textron won an Army helicopter contract that could be worth tens of billions of dollars in the decades to come. Vivint Smart Home accepted a buyout bid from NRG Energy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
KRMG

World stocks lower as China scales back many COVID curbs

World shares slipped on Wednesday, with Hong Kong's benchmark down more than 3%, even as Beijing announced it was scaling back its "zero-COVID" policies. U.S. futures and oil prices also dropped. The declines followed a retreat on Wall Street, driven by fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep the...
Engadget

The Morning After: Nothing is in talks to bring its smartphones to the US

While many phone fans in the US are intrigued with the Nothing Phone 1, with its transparent back and flashing glyph design, they couldn’t buy one. At least, not easily. It might be easier for its follow-up devices, though. Nothing co-founder Carl Pei told CNBC the Nothing Phone 1...
Motley Fool

Bear Market Bargain Hunting: 3 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023

Teladoc is trading for its lowest price ever in relation to sales. Nike has managed to grow sales and keep its brand strength -- even in a difficult environment. Crispr is submitting its first product candidate to regulators. If all goes well, revenue may be on the horizon. You’re reading...
NASDAQ

U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides

WASHINGTON, Dec 1(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support,...
Phone Arena

Smartphone production was in decline in 3Q22, according to the latest report

For the first time in years, the iron law of steady growth in smartphone production in the third quarter of the year has been broken. The decline in smartphone production during this year's peak season was mostly due to smartphone makers prioritizing channel inventory usage and keeping a very conservative production plan for 3Q22, due to significant global economic headwinds.
NASDAQ

More Pain Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it jumped more than 450 points or 3.1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 14,730-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

