TSMC to up Arizona investment to $40 billion with second semiconductor chip plant
The investment by TSMC is one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, and the largest in the state of Arizona. Semiconductor chips are used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars, microwaves and health-care devices. Once the plants open, they will produce enough chips to meet the U.S. annual demand.
Taiwan Semiconductor Boosts US Investment After Government's Major Push Towards Self-Reliance
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM eyed a second semiconductor factory in Arizona and increased its investment there to $40 billion, the White House said ahead of a visit by President Biden. The leading contract chip maker and Apple Inc AAPL supplier stepped up its plans for U.S. manufacturing with...
Apple In A Rush To Diversify iPhone Production Out Of China — Analyst Says Hold Your Horses, It Won't Be That Easy
Apple Inc. AAPL is looking to quickly reduce its iPhone production exposure to China, Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend. The transition may not come easy for Cupertino, according to an analyst. The Apple Analyst: Apple analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $200 price target for the...
TSMC is building a second chip plant to meet US semiconductor demand
The White House and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing co. (TSMC) have announced plans to build a second chip plant in Arizona, AZCentral has reported. That will boost the company's investment in the state from $12 billion to $40 billion, while heavily reducing US reliance on semiconductor imports. Both TSMC factories combined...
Biden heads to Phoenix to announce opening of second TSMC semiconductor plant
President Joe Biden will travel to Phoenix on Tuesday to announce the opening of a semiconductor plant, which will be one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history.
World stocks lower as China scales back many COVID curbs
World shares slipped on Wednesday, with Hong Kong's benchmark down more than 3%, even as Beijing announced it was scaling back its "zero-COVID" policies. U.S. futures and oil prices also dropped. The declines followed a retreat on Wall Street, driven by fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep the...
