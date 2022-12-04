ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alex Jones files for bankruptcy after juries award Sandy Hook parents almost $1.5 billion

By Alex Nguyen, The Texas Tribune
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sS60P_0jWxsTAa00
InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to a crowd over a loudspeaker from his InfoWars vehicle as hundreds attended a “Re-Open America” protest near the Texas Capitol in Austin in 2020. Jones filed for bankruptcy on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy in a Texas court after being ordered by multiple courts to pay almost $1.5 billion in total damages to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims.

The Texas-based media personality with an influential reach spent years falsely calling the 2012 school shooting that killed 20 elementary school students and six adults in Connecticut a hoax. His websites and social media received about 1.4 million daily average visits before major platforms like YouTube and Facebook removed his content in August 2018, according to the New York Times. His false claims about the shooting prompted many of his listeners to harass the families of shooting victims.

Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas on Friday, Jones listed his assets to be between $1 million and $10 million. His debts, which he said to be mostly business-related, are estimated to be between $1 billion and $10 billion and they are listed as owed to between 50 and 99 creditors.

The filing comes just over a week after a Texas judge in Austin ordered Jones to pay the full $49 million that a jury awarded to the parents of a 6-year-old child killed in the tragedy. This figure also includes around $45 million in punitive damages, despite Texas having a law that could have limited the maximum award to $750,000. Jones’ lawyer publicly stated that he is planning to appeal the verdict.

Prior to the Texas judge’s ruling, a Connecticut jury in October also awarded several other victims’ families $965 million in damages — the largest penalty against the conspiracy theorist. Then in early November, a Connecticut judge added $473 million in punitive damages.

Jones’ main company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy in July, during the Sandy Hook damages trial in Texas. Three of his other companies — InfoWars, Prison Planet TV and IW Health — filed for bankruptcy in April, before Jones told his audience that his finances were “totally maxed out.” However, during a Texas court hearing in August, attorneys for Sandy Hook parents said evidence from the contents of Jones’ phone indicated his revenue has remained healthy, including bringing in over $800,000 daily during the the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to InfoWars by the Texas Tribune.

Besides the Sandy Hook defamation trials and damages verdict, Jones had also been dogged over the past few years by the response to his central role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including being subpoenaed and questioned by the U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection.

Disclosure: Facebook and New York Times have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here .

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter


Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Texas man planned to blow up high school then skip town, documents say

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Texas man planned to blow up a high school and then skip town, according to federal court documents. On Monday, Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen born in Iran, pleaded guilty Monday to "use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction." According...
AMARILLO, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives back in custody

HOUSTON – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are now back in custody. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Patrick Carrier was arrested in Houston. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Eduardo Fuentes was arrested in Edinburg, and Jaquille Chefney was arrested in Austin. Carrier, 47, of Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Emergency SNAP food benefits extended for December 2022

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 2, Governor Greg Abbott announced the extension of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide over $341.4 million in benefits to help approximately 1.6 million Texas households. Governor Abbott released the following statement “Thanks to SNAP benefits provided...
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers

(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Escaped Fugitive is December Top 10 Most Wanted

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Bandon Wayne Hogan is December's Featured Fugitive. His reward is increased to $6,000 for this month if information leading to his arrest is received from tips. Hogan, 37, escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction in Coryell County...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Could Texans Be Allowed To Buy Liquor On Sundays Soon?

Have you wondered why they haven't changed the law about buying liquor on Sunday? Well, a new bill is being proposed to do just that. The bill that blocks them from selling the hard stuff on Sundays dates back to 1935, back when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
856
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy