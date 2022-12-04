Exercise May Increase the Effectiveness of Your Covid-19 Vaccine, a New Study Found: Here's How to Get the Most Benefit

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
FDA Expected to Decide on Pfizer RSV Vaccine for Older Adults by May 2023
Pfizer, in a statement Wednesday, said the FDA has accepted its RSV vaccine candidate for review under an expedited process that reduces the approval process by four months. The FDA is expected to make a final decision on whether to approve the vaccine by May 2023. Between 60,000 and 120,000...
NBC Connecticut
Why Is It So Hard to Find a Primary Care Doctor Right Now?
Just as I finally found a primary care doctor I liked and settled into an annual checkup routine, I was shocked to receive a letter announcing that she was retiring this fall. So here we go again: researching doctors, asking for recommendations and calling practices to see which primary care physicians are accepting new patients. Many are not.
Comments / 0