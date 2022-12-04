ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

2-Alarm fire destroys Delaware County home

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

2-alarm fire breaks out in Delaware County 00:14

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 2-Alarm fire destroys a house in Delaware County during the night from Saturday into Sunday. The call came in after midnight to a home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township.

When officials arrived, the house was heavily burning and smoke came from the dwelling. It took firefighters about an hour to place the fire under control.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Suspects rob $80,000 worth of cellphones from T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four suspects are wanted for allegedly robbing $80,000 worth of cell phones at gunpoint from a T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst on Tuesday, Philadelphia police say. The incident happened at the store located on the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue just before noon. Police say the cell phones were taken from a safe in the back of the store.Police described the suspects as four Black men. Two were wearing black jackets, black pants, a black mask with black sneakers and had a thin build, according to police. Another suspect was wearing white sneakers, authorities say. It's unclear what the fourth suspect was wearing. Police say the suspects fled the store in a silver four-door vehicle in an unknown direction. Nobody was injured during the incident, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
