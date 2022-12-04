Car crashes into building in Frankford: Philadelphia police

Car crashes in Frankford, Philadelphia: Police 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A truck crashed onto the sidewalk and crashed into a building in Frankford Sunday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Ruan Street around 3:30 a.m.

CBS3 has video of the scene in which you can see significant damage to both, the front and rear of the vehicle.

CBS3 is working to find out if anyone was injured.

It is not clear what caused the collision.