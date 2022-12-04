ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashes into building in Frankford: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A truck crashed onto the sidewalk and crashed into a building in Frankford Sunday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Ruan Street around 3:30 a.m.

CBS3 has video of the scene in which you can see significant damage to both, the front and rear of the vehicle. Watch the video above.

CBS3 is working to find out if anyone was injured.

It is not clear what caused the collision.

