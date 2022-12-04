Effective: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands With cold temperatures this morning and areas of fog and low clouds, it is possible to encounter slick spots on roadways across the region, even in locations where roadways appear dry. Slow down if you encounter fog and use low beam headlights.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO