Ukraine launches missile attack on Russian-occupied Melitopol, explosions reported in Donetsk and Crimea
Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and in annexed Crimea -- including at a Russian military barracks.
Biden aims to narrow trust gap with US-Africa leaders summit
President Joe Biden is set to play host to dozens of African leaders in Washington this week as the White House looks to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa
The Trump campaign that isn’t
Four weeks after declaring his 2024 White House bid, former President Trump appears to be a candidate in name only. Trump announced his third presidential campaign on Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, giving a long-winded speech in which he said he is seeking a return to the Oval Office “to make America…
Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps
Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia’s troops withdrew from Kherson.
The Reported Net Worths Of All 46 Presidents Of The United States, From George Washington To Joe Biden
The US president to massive multimillion dollar book deal pipeline that's happening in the late 2010s is honestly fascinating.
Ukraine attacks occupied Melitopol, Russian side says two killed
KYIV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine attacked occupied Melitopol in the country's southeast on Saturday evening, the Russian-installed and exiled Ukrainian authorities of the strategically located city said.
Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads
Kosovo police and the local media have reported explosions, shooting and road blocks over night in the north of the country, where the majority of the population is ethnic Serb
