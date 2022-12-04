Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
‘Christmas Carol’ to play at Reynolds Homestead
Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ to be performed Dec. 15 at Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia. Once Upon a Blue Ridge, a professional educational theater company owned by Peter and Christina Holland of Meadows of Dan, Virginia, will present their 50-minute musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at Virginia Tech’s Reynolds Homestead on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
NC science center welcomes newborn fishing cat kitten
The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten.
WXII 12
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to winterize your car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina. One way to make sure you're prepared for possible winter weather in North Carolina is to winterize your car. WXII went to Twin City Automotive to find out the best ways to stay safe on the roads as...
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
The Tomahawk
Tiny homes offering huge amenities now available in Mountain City
Live more, work less was the motto that launched a tiny home vision. A new business is now bringing such a vision to life in Johnson County. "My CasaVita Homes" LLC, a partnership formed between Allen Yates, Jackson Yates, Paul Young, and Josh Grant based out of Trade, TN, is showcasing homes in Mountain City and Neva, TN, as well as Boone, NC. Although these homes are small, there is nothing insignificant about them.
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For three years, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has sought funding through grants and donations from supporters to secure 172 acres in Moore County for permanent conservation. Now, after diligent fundraising efforts and numerous grant applications including the receipt of $100,000 from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), Three Rivers Land Trust can proudly say that they accomplished their goal.
caldwelljournal.com
Southern Appalachian Historical Association is seeking an artistic director for the upcoming 2023 show season
BOONE, NC (December 5, 2022) — The Southern Appalachian Historical Association, producer of the classic drama “Horn in the West,” is seeking an artistic director for the upcoming 2023 show season. The 3rd oldest outdoor drama in the United States, this historical summertime experience has been drawing viewers to the Boone area from around the world for 70 years.
WDBJ7.com
Angels of Assisi helps rescue 24 cats from Patrick County home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two dozen cats are now safe after being rescued from a home in Patrick County. Angels of Assisi assisted Patrick County Animal Control in rescuing cats from a home. The organization says it rescued 24 cats with extensive medical care needs due to the poor conditions...
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove community center nearing reality
On Aug. 30, UNCG architecture students visited the site of the future Walnut Cove Community Center to begin design work, led by Professor Travis Hicks (back row, far left). They were hosted by Times of Refreshing Director, Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer (far right), whose nonprofit plans to build the facility.
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Elkin Tribune
Parades a plenty in the Yadkin Valley
Little beauty queens ride in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. Nan’s School of Dance performers strut their stuff in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. The Forbush Marching Band performs at the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. A Boonville fire truck makes its way down Main Street in the Boonville Christmas Parade. Festively decorated...
cardinalnews.org
Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville
Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
This NC city’s richest resident made cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) -- A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine.
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
Greensboro church receives outpouring of support after food pantry break-in
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People in the Triad came together like never before for one small Greensboro church. Vandalia Presbyterian Church thought hope was lost after thieves stole nearly a thousand dollars worth of food from their food pantry at the end of October. Now, the church is thanking the community that came together when […]
Mount Airy News
Chamber holiday auction kicks off Thursday
Jordon Edwards, events director and Autumn Leaves Festival director, discusses the benefits of the Chamber Champions program. Randy Collins leads the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce and is seen welcoming the members of the chamber to an awards recognition luncheon last week in Dobson. Photo: Ryan Kelly | Mount...
rhinotimes.com
Downtown Outdoor Drinking District Expanding And Reproducing
The BORO is not only growing, it is having offspring. The BORO is the “social district” in downtown Greensboro where it is legal for people to walk down the sidewalk with a BORO approved alcoholic beverage. There are a lot of rules including that the alcoholic beverage has to be in an approved cup, but basically it allows someone to buy an alcoholic beverage in one establishment and walk down the sidewalk to another business to browse or shop. An alcoholic beverage from one establishment licensed to sell alcohol cannot be taken into another licensed establishment but can be taken into stores and shops or simply consumed while walking around.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville officially opens largest skatepark in the Carolinas (Photos)
The Town of Mooresville officially opened its new $2.8 million skatepark with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, the new facility is the largest skate park in the Carolinas. The park has two bowls and an urban street course, a viewing area and restrooms.
Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
