Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance lands with 791 hp
Mercedes-Benz AMG late on Monday revealed the newest generation of its S 63 super sedan for the 2023 model year. This time around the car's full title is S 63 E Performance, with the new appendage indicating the car features electrified performance, specifically a plug-in hybrid setup. Instead of the...
Top Speed
How Mercedes-AMG Leveraged Hybridization To Turn The S63 E Performance Into A Supercar
Mercedes already had a wonderful product in the last 2022 AMG S Class. It was up to par with its competitors and catered to Mercedes' fans. That means it was not losing sales to the competition. One could argue that Mercedes could simply repeat the winning formula for 2023. The 2023 Mercedes-AMG S 63 could pretty much continue being a success. It could have some small incremental changes but that would be it. Well, to a lot of people's surprise, that's not what they decided to do at all. For 2023 we get the insane S 63 E Performance.
Top Speed
How the Mid-Engined MC20 Supercar Shapes the Future of Maserati
With the MC20, Maserati returned to the old ways. The MC20, a mid-engine super sports car similarly sized to the McLaren 720S or the Ferrari F8, reinvents what the Maserati Corse (MC) stands for. As Maserati's racing subsidiary, the Maserati Corse had a say in the development of the new mid-engine sports car giving it a proper racing pedigree. As the first Maserati mid-engine car since the Ferrari Enzo-based MC12 in 2004, the MC20 comes with a whole new chassis, a completely new, Maserati-engineered V-6 engine, and performance to match the best from fellow Italians, the Germans, and the Brits. Interestingly enough, if you visit the Maserati website right now, you will see that the Italians do not call this car a supercar; this is a super sports car, and I couldn’t agree more. Bear in mind that this is NOT a continuation of the Gran Turismo in any shape or form. The MC20 forms a basis for a whole new family of vehicles within Maserati. The technology and spirit shown here will resonate within Maserati in years to come.
click orlando
Edmunds: 2023 Lexus RX 350 versus 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE
The Lexus RX 350 has consistently been one of the best-selling midsize SUVs and a leading model for the Lexus brand. So when a new RX is released, there’s understandably a lot of interest from SUV shoppers. The redesigned 2023 RX 350 gets a new engine, improved technology and a more luxurious interior. But is it enough to elevate it to the top of the class? The experts at Edmunds compared it to their No. 1 pick in the midsize luxury SUV category, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 350, to find out.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
Top Speed
A Modern Ford Torino Could Change The Future Of Muscle Cars
Should the next muscle car revival be based on the Ford Torino, there's now a good indication of what it may look like. Hot Cars and freelance auto designer Bimble Design are offering images of a 21st century Torino. Bimble Design’s Torino concept appears as a mash-up of the 2022 Ford Mustang with the original Torino. The concept has no visible exhaust system, leading Hot Cars to speculate it is an EV, which could pair alongside the Mustang Mach-E in Ford's lineup. If it were to make its way into production, it could be Ford's answer to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV as the world of muscle cars moves toward electrification.
America’s Least Reliable Car Brand
In the latest Consumer Reports reliability study, this renowned luxury brand scored the worst out of the 24 brands covered.
Houston Chronicle
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Top Speed
A 2004 Corvette Z06 With A C2 Body Looks...Interesting
Some cars receive serious attention from their owners and fans in various forms. Some companies create and offer body kits and aerodynamics kits to make cars more aggressive and more capable on the track while others do it to try and make cars more elegant. While body kits from Liberty Walk or Veilside might not be everyone’s favorites, the unique look they give makes them special. Some brands will rework newer cars into older cars and there is always an audience for these, whether it brings back memories or simply because they like the look more. While everyone is entitled to their creativity, sometimes it doesn’t quite work. A customized Chevy Corvette recently listed on eBay is an example.
The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports
Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
torquenews.com
Ford 4-Cylinder EcoBoost Engines are Failing Says Ford Mechanic
Here’s a recent update from a Ford mechanic on just why Ford’s 4-cylinder EcoBoost engines are failing car owners and shows what you need to look for when buying a used 4-cylinder Ford. EcoBoost Disappearing Coolant Problem. Are you considering buying a used Ford Escape or other model...
Top Speed
Mazda’s Electrifying Plans For The MX-5 Miata Partially Exposed
First launched back in 1989, the Mazda MX-5 is currently in its fourth generation. The current model - MX-5 ND – was introduced in 2014 and, except for a small power bump received in 2019, it remained pretty much unchanged. While there are few people out there that will say the MX-5 is not a great car, a lot has changed in the industry since 2014, and the small sports car is way overdue for an update. In a recent interview with WhichCar, the brand’s Head of Design, Akira Tamatani, confirmed a new generation MX-5 will arrive sometime in 2026. While he said nothing about the next MX-5 being all-electric, he did confirm it will receive some sort of electrification, while its exterior design will be inspired by the Vision Study we've seen in late November.
BMW's New Solar Panels Can Charge A Car Via The Sunroof, Windscreens, And Windows
Thanks to a new design of ultra-thin solar panels, your BMW may soon have a new way to recharge its batteries. CarBuzz discovered a BMW patent at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) detailing a radical new method of placing solar panels on a car's outer glass panels, which promises improved generating efficiency and vastly reduced light intrusion into the vehicle.
Top Speed
The TVR Chimera Was An Obscure, V-8 Powered Roadster
TVR - What's In A Name?. Most people would probably assume that TVR is an acronym like BMW, but in fact, TVR is just a shortened version of the name Trevor, named after the company's founder, Trevor Wilkinson. TVR is not a household name in the automotive industry in North America, or in most countries. Matter of fact, those who aren't from the United Kingdom or didn't grow up playing Gran Turismo or watching BBC's Top Gear may not have even heard of these vehicles . That's truly a shame. TVR has given the sports car industry some of the most visceral, no-nonsense sports cars to this day. With a history spanning over 75 years, TVR has produced less than 20 different models in the entirety of their line-up. The exclusivity and rareness alone should win you some cool points should you choose to purchase one. After a hiatus that lasted over a decade, TVR is rumored to create a new version of the Griffith, which we are all hoping goes into production soon.
Top Speed
Check Out BMW's Most Expensive (And Powerful) Motorcycle To Date
When you think of top European bikemakers, BMW will surely cross your mind. After all, it is home to some segment-leading motorcycles like the R 1250 GS and the S 1000 RR. In its glorious portfolio, though, there’s one particular beast that’s simply insane even by BMW standards and enjoys the title of the "most powerful two-wheeled Beemer yet." Of course, we’re talking about the HP4 Race and if you want to own this track muncher, consider this a golden opportunity.
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Fantastic Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Despite the original Triumph Speed Twin having less performance than the sporty Bonneville back in the 1960s, today the Speed Twin is the performance version of the Bonneville T120. In effect, it has the performance and dynamics of the Thruxton R café racer with the comfort of a classic roadster motorcycle. After three years, the Speed Twin 1200 has had a complete makeover, with a host of updates to improve every part of the experience: more power, better suspension and brakes, and subtle changes to the looks. It’s now better than ever and here’s why.
