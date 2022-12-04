ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Migrants cross the English Channel to reach Britain despite an agreement between the U.K. and France

By Eleanor Beardsley
redriverradio.org
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Forty years after Falklands War, wounds still run deep

Located in a far-flung corner of the south Atlantic, the Islas Malvinas, or Falkland Islands, are at the heart of an age-old rift between Argentina and the UK. Back in 1982, this escalated into a ten-week war between the two countries. Four decades on, Argentina's defeat against the British remains a gaping wound for the South American nation. More than eight out of ten Argentinians say their government should continue to claim sovereignty over the islands. FRANCE 24's Éléonore Vanel, Nicolas Flon and Flavian Charuel report.
NBC News

Dig at U.K. housing site yields major 7th century treasures

A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is...
CNBC

This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'

In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The ‘death boats’ carrying victims of a cost-of-living crisis in Morocco

This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent ArabiaA tragedy that rocked a village on the outskirts of the city of Fquih Ben Salah in central Morocco earlier this year has reignited debate on the human cost of the so-called “boats of death”, which transport people illegally to European shores.A rubber dinghy carrying 46 people, including a father and his teenage son, most of whom belonged to a deprived rural area on the outskirts of Fquih Ben Salah drowned after the engine caught fire in early September. The victims were seeking to cross the Atlantic to Spain from the...
TheDailyBeast

Spain’s Great Cities Are Overrun with Tourists—but Not This One

This is the latest edition of our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. It’s not what you might call “off the beaten path.” Glance at any map of Spain and you won’t take long to find it, poised at the mid-point between Madrid and Barcelona and between the country's Cantabrian and Mediterranean coasts. Both by road and rail, it’s well-connected. And a river runs through it—the mighty Ebro, Spain’s answer to the Rhine or Volga.
The Associated Press

Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast

MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
BBC

Ancient Rome: Stunningly preserved bronze statues found in Italy

Italian archaeologists have unearthed 24 beautifully preserved bronze statues in Tuscany believed to date back to ancient Roman times. The statues were discovered under the muddy ruins of an ancient bathhouse in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town in the Siena province, about 160km (100 miles) north of the capital Rome.
Jules

When the People of France Danced to Death

An Illustration of the Dancing PlaguePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Several plagues have hit the earth since it came into being. These include The Black death, Cocoliztli epidemic, Yellow fever, Flu pandemic, etc. These plagues might have resulted from microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, or parasites. But some plagues were so strange to the world, that their causes remained a mystery to this day. These plagues caused people to dance, twirl, shake, and twist. Digging the history, the dancing plague had traced back to the seventh century, when people started to dance in graveyards unintentionally, in a town of Saxon named Kolbigk, and then in the 1800s, Madagascar witnessed a similar plague called Tigretier. Another incident was reported in 1188, where dozens of people started dancing at a religious ceremony at a church in South Wales. In addition to that, the fatal dancing in the German town of Erfurt took place in 1247. 200 people danced uncontrollably on the Moselle River bridge until they collapsed and drowned in the river. But the most reported outbreak was that in France, called the dancing plague or “dance mania”, which shook the world in 1518.
The Associated Press

England defender Walker aims to contain Mbappe at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With five goals at the World Cup so far, Kylian Mbappe is living up to his reputation as the man best-placed to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s biggest star. Spare a thought then for Kyle Walker, who is set to mark the France striker when England takes on the defending champions in the quarterfinals on Saturday. “I do understand what I need to do and that’s obviously to stop him,” the Manchester City right back said Wednesday. Walker described Mbappe as “probably” the best player in the world and accepted there is particular focus on how he handles the situation at Al Bayt Stadium. But he believes there has been too much talk about just one player when France has a squad full of world-class talent.
AOL Corp

Climate protesters hurl paint at Milan's La Scala opera house

MILAN (Reuters) -Climate-change activists in Italy on Wednesday threw paint at the entrance of Milan's famed La Scala opera house ahead of the opening performance of the season, local police said. Activists have staged high-profile protests across Europe in recent months, sometimes targeting museums and art works in calling for...
The Associated Press

EU eyes Russian officials, banks, industry for sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday proposed travel bans and asset freezes on almost 200 more Russian officials and military officers as part of a new round of sanctions aimed at ramping up pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine. The proposals were made by the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy