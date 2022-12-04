ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals: Day 3 of Winter Meetings brings first move and catcher rumors

Day 3 changes the narrative on catcher a bit while adding a relief pitcher in free agency. The Winter Meetings are one of the busiest times of the year, with Monday’s updates from San Diego already feeling like old news for the St. Louis Cardinals. The club still remains heavily linked to different catchers, but a new favorite may have emerged. There is still talk of the Cardinals in the shortstop market, the Chicago Cubs made their first splash, and the club made their first signing of the week as well.
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)

Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
