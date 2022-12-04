Read full article on original website
Related
Here's What Paul Pierce Tweeted About Anthony Davis
Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.
Kyle Kuzma: "Once A Laker, Always A Laker"
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma faces his former team the Los Angeles Lakers in their first match-up of the season
Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin told The New York Daily News that he knew his time with the Brooklyn Nets was over after 2021 NBA Playoffs.
BREAKING: Warriors Make Roster Move With James Wiseman
James Wiseman has been recalled from the G League, the Golden State Warriors announced on Tuesday.
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach
Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
76ers Rumors: Latest Chatter Surrounding James Harden’s Future
James Harden's future in Philadelphia is already being discussed after he re-signed over the summer.
"They gave me a check for $25,000 cash, I blew it all in one day" — Stephen Jackson reveals he blew his first NBA paycheck
Former three-point specialist Stephen Jackson reveals how he and Mike Bibby spent his first NBA pay check in a few hours.
Isiah Thomas lays out his plan regarding the negative criticism he has received lately - "You had the last dance, now I will have the last word"
Isiah Thomas is planning to release his own documentary where he will tell his side of the story concerning the negative criticism he received after The Last Dance
Lakers News: Draymond Green Comments On Rumored Interest In L.A.
Could the Warriors star join his buddy LeBron in L.A. soon?
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Cavs Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Derrick Rose reportedly drawing interest from 1 contending team
After seeing his role diminished this season thanks in part to the arrival of Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose might be headed to Brunson’s old team. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in potentially bringing in Rose, the former MVP. Rose has seen his playing time dwindle to 13.6 minutes per game this year in New York.
Former 76ers Trade Target Gaining Traction in Talks Once Again
The NBA trade market is beginning to heat up.
'It's Over With': Knicks Ditch Mitchell's Homecoming in Upset Victory
Donovan Mitchell had a brutal outing in his first visit to Madison Square Garden this season ... and New York Knicks fans couldn't be happier.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
The Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League on Monday.
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
Young Warriors Player Voices Frustration Over Lack of Minutes
The Golden State Warriors are trying to develop players like Moses Moody while still winning games
Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
The Brooklyn Nets have recalled two players from the G League ahead of Sunday's game with the Boston Celtics.
Warriors Trade Idea: James Wiseman to Magic?
The Orlando Magic were recently linked to Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman in a trade speculation piece by Bleacher Report.
NBA Star Reportedly Skipped Game Over Coach Argument
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young missed Friday's 117-109 victory over the Denver Nuggets. While the team attributed his absence to a sore right shoulder, there's reportedly more to the story. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Young wanted to skip Friday's shootarounds to focus on treatment before determining...
Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed
The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
