Derrick Rose reportedly drawing interest from 1 contending team

After seeing his role diminished this season thanks in part to the arrival of Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose might be headed to Brunson’s old team. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in potentially bringing in Rose, the former MVP. Rose has seen his playing time dwindle to 13.6 minutes per game this year in New York.
The Spun

NBA Star Reportedly Skipped Game Over Coach Argument

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young missed Friday's 117-109 victory over the Denver Nuggets. While the team attributed his absence to a sore right shoulder, there's reportedly more to the story. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Young wanted to skip Friday's shootarounds to focus on treatment before determining...
Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed

The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
