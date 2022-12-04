ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

Missing San Jose boy found

UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA.com

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Is Getting Hit by a Covid Sneaker Wave

Covid is once again on the rise, and most infected San Franciscans might not even know they have it. Roughly 1 in 20 people who come to UCSF hospitals are now asymptomatic and testing positive for Covid, according to public health expert Bob Wachter. Though the sample is not random, Wachter and other experts say that this data helps provide an idea of community risk.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Six new Bay Area restaurants awarded highly sought Michelin rating for 2022

SAN FRANCISCO - Six new Bay Area restaurants won a highly coveted spot on the "Oscars" of the culinary world, the Michelin Guide for 2022. The restaurants all hailed from San Francisco or Wine Country and received one star under the Michelin rating category, which the guide said was "awarded to restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavours are prepared to a consistently high standard."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested for stealing Amazon van in San Leandro: police

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in San Leandro Tuesday morning after an Amazon van was stolen, the San Leandro Police Department said. The van was found in Oakland, which is where the arrests were made. Police were made aware of the theft at 11:45 a.m. The crime was reported in the […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cancer screenings for firefighters

Retired San Francisco firefighter Tony Stefani talks about how important it is for firefighters to get screened for cancer. Stefani is the president of the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area, LA hip hop royalty team up on new rap album

SAN FRANCISCO -- Having already played a soldout show in Oakland, the Mount Westmore collaboration between California Hip-hop pioneers Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, E-40 and Too $hort now has released a new 16-track album to further captivate  their fans and more is on the way.The album and the collaboration was a product of the pandemic lockdown."During the pandemic, we didn't have nothing to do," E-40 said during a Tuesday interview with KPIX. "We were all locked down. No shows. We couldn't do any shows. We would have love to, but it was like we need something to do. So it...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco jazz musician hit and killed by Caltrains

Burlingame - A San Francisco State instructor and jazz musician was fatally struck by two Caltrains last week. Andrew Speight, 58, was killed when his car got trapped on the train tracks in Burlingame, according to Caltrain. He was hit by a northbound and a southbound train near the Broadway Station, officials said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Covenant House

Covenant House provides sanctuary and support for youth facing homelessness and human trafficking. They have three locations: Oakland, Los Angeles, and Berkeley, and serve more than 3,200 youth annually, free of charge.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

‘Sharp increase’ of abandoned animals in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — The Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) rescued several guinea pigs that officers found near a dumpster Sunday night. It is part of what the department says is a recent trend of animals being abandoned. “Compared to previous years, we’ve noticed a sharp increase in the number of animals abandoned in Pleasanton,” police […]
PLEASANTON, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How much is S.F. making off of parking meters?

Across San Francisco, 29,313 diligent public servants are perpetually stationed. They are The City’s fleet of parking meters — used for curbside collection or at city-owned parking lots — and on the job generally from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Since San Francisco’s adoption of demand-responsive parking at the start of 2017, after a successful pilot from 2011 to 2014, these meters have collected $326 million. The demand-responsive pricing model allows The City to adjust hourly meter rates gradually and periodically —...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

