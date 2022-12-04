Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in the city last month. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the man in the city Monday without incident. He was booked into the...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
x1071.com
Teen Arrested For Violating Absolute Sobriety
Darlington Police arrested 18 year old Alex Gilbertson of Argyle on Saturday on County Shop Road in Darlington for violating the absolute sobriety law. Gilbertson was also cited for possessing a false ID. His passengers, 20 year old Bradley Penniston of Monticello, and 18 year old Braden Penniston of Argyle, were also cited for underage alcohol consumption.
wearegreenbay.com
Southern Wisconsin SWAT raid leads to two arrests, several drug charges
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in southern Wisconsin served a narcotics search warrant. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports during the morning hours of November 30, members from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant on the 900 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit.
Police investigate shooting near Fish Hatchery Road
Officers with Fitchburg and Madison Police are investigating after someone reportedly fired a gun near Fish Hatchery Road Sunday afternoon.
nbc15.com
1 dead in fiery Sunday night crash, Madison police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, late-night crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. In an update Monday evening, MPD says they are looking for the two vehicles that were on South Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and McKee Road at 11 p.m. Sunday. MPD says they may have witnessed the crash involving a red Pontiac Grand Prix. Drivers or occupants of those vehicles are encouraged to call 608-266-4692 if with information about the crash.
x1071.com
Platteville Man Arrested For OWI Plus Other Charges
A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges Sunday. According to Darlington Police, 21 year old Elmer Artica-Avila,of Platteville, was arrested at around 1:00 PM for operating while intoxicated following a traffic complaint on Galena Street. Artica-Avila was also arrested for 3 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Artica-Avila was also issued citations for operating without a valid license, operating left of center, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Artica-Avila was booked into the Lafayette County Jail and remains jailed pending future court proceedings.
6-year-old Rockford boy shoots woman, two arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were charged after a six-year-old got his hands on a gun and shot a woman. Officers responded to the 700 block of Belmont Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They were told when they arrived that a […]
nbc15.com
Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
nbc15.com
Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
Rockford woman brought to hospital after fiery crash
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 51-year-old Rockford woman was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a DUI crash Monday. Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott EMS, were called to the intersection of N. Illinois Route 251 and E. Lindenwood Road around 6:07 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to […]
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect at large after displaying handgun, stealing two laptops from southern Wisconsin Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is on the run after stealing two laptops from a retail store in the city of Janesville. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, around 5:00 p.m., a white man wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hoodie entered Best Buy in Janesville and asked the clerk for two MacBooks.
nbc15.com
Armed robber strikes victim with axe, Madison police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An armed robbery suspect struck his victim in the head with an axe early Sunday morning during a robbery on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the victim told investigators the suspect came up to him...
Fire displaces Beloit family Tuesday night
BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a home in Beloit left a family displaced Tuesday night, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt and a damage estimate was not immediately available. Officials are still...
Watertown man dies after falling around 50 feet at Superior shipyard
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A 64-year-old Watertown man died Monday after falling around 50 feet while working at a shipyard in Superior, police in the northern Wisconsin city said. In a news release, the Superior Police Department said the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. at Fraser Shipyards. A 911 caller reported the man fell off a ship and roughly 50 feet...
Why Did WI Cop Give Ticket To Pedestrian After Getting Hit By Car
This accident in Madison ends with a twist when a pedestrian receives a ticket after being hit by a car. If you haven't been up to Madison in a while and driven around the city. I would like to give you a heads-up. It's a big college town so there's a lot of pedestrian traffic. Some of the residents are fearless and will cross the street without even looking. Then, expecting you to stop.
Man accused of burglarizing Madison woman’s home while she slept inside pleads guilty to single felony charge
MADISON, Wis. — A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to one felony burglary charge after police said he burglarized a Madison woman’s home earlier this year as she slept inside, online court records show. Lane Shelton had faced seven felony charges stemming from the Sept. 22 break-in at a home in the 2800 block of Sommers Avenue on the city’s...
nbc15.com
Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: OSF Struck By Gunfire
Sources are reporting a shooting incident. OSF and Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources said that on Saturday, multiple shots were fired. During the incident, at least one window at OSF was struck by the gunfire. The bullet went through the window, and into a nearby wall. Photo...
Comments / 3