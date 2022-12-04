ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
MADISON, WI
MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
MADISON, WI
Teen Arrested For Violating Absolute Sobriety

Darlington Police arrested 18 year old Alex Gilbertson of Argyle on Saturday on County Shop Road in Darlington for violating the absolute sobriety law. Gilbertson was also cited for possessing a false ID. His passengers, 20 year old Bradley Penniston of Monticello, and 18 year old Braden Penniston of Argyle, were also cited for underage alcohol consumption.
DARLINGTON, WI
Southern Wisconsin SWAT raid leads to two arrests, several drug charges

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in southern Wisconsin served a narcotics search warrant. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports during the morning hours of November 30, members from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant on the 900 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit.
BELOIT, WI
1 dead in fiery Sunday night crash, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, late-night crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. In an update Monday evening, MPD says they are looking for the two vehicles that were on South Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and McKee Road at 11 p.m. Sunday. MPD says they may have witnessed the crash involving a red Pontiac Grand Prix. Drivers or occupants of those vehicles are encouraged to call 608-266-4692 if with information about the crash.
MADISON, WI
Platteville Man Arrested For OWI Plus Other Charges

A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges Sunday. According to Darlington Police, 21 year old Elmer Artica-Avila,of Platteville, was arrested at around 1:00 PM for operating while intoxicated following a traffic complaint on Galena Street. Artica-Avila was also arrested for 3 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Artica-Avila was also issued citations for operating without a valid license, operating left of center, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Artica-Avila was booked into the Lafayette County Jail and remains jailed pending future court proceedings.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
6-year-old Rockford boy shoots woman, two arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were charged after a six-year-old got his hands on a gun and shot a woman. Officers responded to the 700 block of Belmont Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They were told when they arrived that a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
SUPERIOR, WI
Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Rockford woman brought to hospital after fiery crash

LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 51-year-old Rockford woman was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a DUI crash Monday. Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott EMS, were called to the intersection of N. Illinois Route 251 and E. Lindenwood Road around 6:07 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Armed robber strikes victim with axe, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An armed robbery suspect struck his victim in the head with an axe early Sunday morning during a robbery on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the victim told investigators the suspect came up to him...
MADISON, WI
Fire displaces Beloit family Tuesday night

BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a home in Beloit left a family displaced Tuesday night, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt and a damage estimate was not immediately available. ﻿ Officials are still...
BELOIT, WI
Why Did WI Cop Give Ticket To Pedestrian After Getting Hit By Car

This accident in Madison ends with a twist when a pedestrian receives a ticket after being hit by a car. If you haven't been up to Madison in a while and driven around the city. I would like to give you a heads-up. It's a big college town so there's a lot of pedestrian traffic. Some of the residents are fearless and will cross the street without even looking. Then, expecting you to stop.
MADISON, WI
Man accused of burglarizing Madison woman’s home while she slept inside pleads guilty to single felony charge

MADISON, Wis. — A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to one felony burglary charge after police said he burglarized a Madison woman’s home earlier this year as she slept inside, online court records show. Lane Shelton had faced seven felony charges stemming from the Sept. 22 break-in at a home in the 2800 block of Sommers Avenue on the city’s...
MADISON, WI
Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Rockford Scanner: OSF Struck By Gunfire

Sources are reporting a shooting incident. OSF and Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources said that on Saturday, multiple shots were fired. During the incident, at least one window at OSF was struck by the gunfire. The bullet went through the window, and into a nearby wall. Photo...
ROCKFORD, IL

