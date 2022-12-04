Read full article on original website
Top Speed
After 25 years of existence, the Audi TT as we know it will come to an end. The tiny sports car will be axed when production of the current generation ends in 2023, at least in its current configuration with an internal combustion engine. The TT name will live on, but according to rumors as a larger, four-door EV. To mark the end of an era, Audi released the TT RS Coupé Iconic Edition - a special model limited to only 100 units that marks the end of the TT RS’ production. While back then we've only seen pictures of Iconic Edition, the guys over Auditography were presented with on at the Audi Performance Days event in Spain and then managed to shoot a very artistic video of the model that is even rarer than most of the Ferrari supercars out there.
Top Speed
The luxury market is growing exponentially with tens of options available today in a wide price bandwidth. While you can get a luxury badged car for as low as $35,000 – or even under $35,000 – they might be too low a starting point to enjoy the luxuries of the segment. So, we’ve raised the bar a little and compiled a list of the 10 best luxury cars that you can get for under $70,000.
Top Speed
First launched back in 1989, the Mazda MX-5 is currently in its fourth generation. The current model - MX-5 ND – was introduced in 2014 and, except for a small power bump received in 2019, it remained pretty much unchanged. While there are few people out there that will say the MX-5 is not a great car, a lot has changed in the industry since 2014, and the small sports car is way overdue for an update. In a recent interview with WhichCar, the brand’s Head of Design, Akira Tamatani, confirmed a new generation MX-5 will arrive sometime in 2026. While he said nothing about the next MX-5 being all-electric, he did confirm it will receive some sort of electrification, while its exterior design will be inspired by the Vision Study we've seen in late November.
Top Speed
TVR - What's In A Name?. Most people would probably assume that TVR is an acronym like BMW, but in fact, TVR is just a shortened version of the name Trevor, named after the company's founder, Trevor Wilkinson. TVR is not a household name in the automotive industry in North America, or in most countries. Matter of fact, those who aren't from the United Kingdom or didn't grow up playing Gran Turismo or watching BBC's Top Gear may not have even heard of these vehicles . That's truly a shame. TVR has given the sports car industry some of the most visceral, no-nonsense sports cars to this day. With a history spanning over 75 years, TVR has produced less than 20 different models in the entirety of their line-up. The exclusivity and rareness alone should win you some cool points should you choose to purchase one. After a hiatus that lasted over a decade, TVR is rumored to create a new version of the Griffith, which we are all hoping goes into production soon.
Top Speed
The abbreviated production life of the BMW i8 etched it in history as both a car of the future and a classic at the same time. The i8 first rolled off the line in 2014, as the first series-produced, plug-in hybrid sports car. Its last run was only six years later. Closing out the i8's total production at 20,500 vehicles, the final 18 hand-finished, custom-painted special orders left the factory as 2020 models.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
US News and World Report
The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Houston Chronicle
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
