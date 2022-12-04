ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

One killed in fiery 3-vehicle crash Friday night

A Fayetteville man was killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash Friday night, Dec. 1 at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Two others were injured. Eugene A. Roberts Jr., 23, of the 1000 block of Vandenberg Drive, was operating a black 2018 Acura traveling...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
N.C. DOT work will require changes to Public Safety building

The Hope Mills Board of Commissioners on Monday, Dec. 5 will hear about the latest change order for the new Public Safety building that will require modifications to several areas outside the building. The board meets at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Scott Garner, the architect of the new Public...
HOPE MILLS, NC
Power crews make progress, restore power in Carthage

Power crews are making progress bringing some people back online. Duke Energy brought in a mobile substation on a truck trailer. Because of this mobile substation, crews were able to restore power to the town of Carthage. Power crews are making progress bringing some people back online. Duke Energy brought...
CARTHAGE, NC

