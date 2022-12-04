Exercise May Increase the Effectiveness of Your Covid-19 Vaccine, a New Study Found: Here's How to Get the Most Benefit

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know
Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
NBC New York
Covid-19 Can Live on These 5 Grocery Items for Days—Here's How to Consume Them Safely
At the height of the pandemic, Americans across the country were wiping down their groceries with antibacterial wipes for protection from Covid-19. And it turns out, we now know that doing so may not have been completely pointless. Actually, Covid-19 can live on the surfaces of certain groceries for an...
Comments / 0