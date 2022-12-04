ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

‘Lost in Space’ star Bill Mumy explains why he cried after hit ‘60s series was canceled: 'It was awful'

By Stephanie Nolasco
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

muckraker_bob
2d ago

That was a fun series. Perhaps the most interesting thing is that bill Mumy seems to have turned into a rather cheerful, “normal” guy. Other than the one Twilight Zone episode where he is a superparanormal freak he always had very wholesome parts.

Reply
4
Reilly Hamer
2d ago

Loved 'Lost In Space'. I'm a year younger than Bill, so I identified with Will, like so many guys my age. I was also a major 'Zorro' fan as a kid; showed how impressionable children can be by carving 'Z' in the headboard of my bed more than once (Sorry, mom and dad!). I think I'd tired of the silly direction 'LIS' had taken by season 3, so wasn't crushed by its cancelation. I WAS quite upset, however, when CBS pulled the plug on another boyhood favorite... 'The Wild Wild West'!

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone gives update on Bruce Willis: He's 'been sort of incommunicado'

Sylvester Stallone feels for his friend and former co-star, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he's in touch with the 67-year-old, he said Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
DoYouRemember?

Barry Livingston From ‘My Three Sons’ Is 68 And Didn’t Score Any Dates From His Biggest Role

One of the key ingredients to CBS’s My Three Sons resided with the three titular kids. While casting for Steven Douglas was important, the child actors had to bring a lot to their respective characters. Actor Barry Livingston was tasked with bringing Ernie Thompson-Douglas to life, which he succeeded at across nine years. But what did this adoptive son get up to after the show ended in ‘72?
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Shares How He Got The Role Of Fonzie

Henry Winkler opened up about how he got the role of Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on Happy Days. He was cast at the age of 27 and it became the role that he would forever be known for. Henry was so good at playing Fonzie, that the Fonz became the most popular character on the show, something that the writers never anticipated.
msn.com

Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away

John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Prevention

Inside the Major ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons

Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
Fox News

Fox News

890K+
Followers
4K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy