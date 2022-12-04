Read full article on original website
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
Joy Reid makes suggestive remark about Herschel Walker: 'Walked around' by Republicans during campaign
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid and Democratic Party strategist LaTosha Brown claimed the GOP is using Herschel Walker in a campaign that is "insulting" and "racist."
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Jimmy Kimmel Catches Amazing Detail Of Bible Trump Swore On To Defend Constitution
The talk show host threw the book at the former president for trying to "overthrow democracy" once again.
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’
The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
Herschel Walker concedes after bitter Georgia runoff: 'I'm not going to make any excuses'
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker gave his concession speech to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night, acknowledging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory.
Dr. Phil guest describes feeling ‘floored,’ like ‘ground was opening up’ upon hearing husband would vote Trump
A marriage between a Democrat and a Republican was put under so much stress from the 2020 election that they resorted on writing letters to sort out their differences.
Trump-linked lawyer Harmeet Dhillon weighing bid to replace McDaniel as RNC chair
Harmeet Dhillon, a Republican lawyer with close ties to former President Donald Trump, is weighing a run for chair of the Republican National Committee.
ABC’s T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach ‘likely asphyxiated at Disney’ as extramarital affair makes national news
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s affair has already "been a hit to Disney’s brand," and they could be permanently out of a gig, according to a crisis management guru.
GOP squeezing lame duck Dems to secure end to military vaccine mandate
Republicans are demanding an end to the military's vaccine mandate in exchange for supporting the Defense Department's budget authorization, and President Biden may comply.
Liz Cheney, Ron DeSantis, Elon Musk among finalists for TIME Person of the Year
Elon Musk is competing with Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Chinese President Xi Jinping and others for a shot at becoming TIME's Person of the Year — again.
Top House Republican: Elon Musk will release evidence of Biden admin pushing Twitter to censor conservatives
James Baker, a former FBI official turned Twitter deputy counsel, is likely to face questioning before Congress over the platform's censorship of Hunter Biden
Herschel Walker ripped after defeat as 'insult to Black community,' 'caricature' who 'don't talk too good'
CNN panelists trashed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker as "cringeworthy" and an "insult to the Black community" during their Georgia runoff coverage.
Anti-McCarthy group says defunding ‘woke and weaponized government’ is key to balanced budget
An anti-Kevin McCarthy group is pushing the would-be House speaker to adopt a federal budget proposal that cuts woke spending to balance the budget.
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' father believes suspect 'chose to go' upstairs to potentially target victims
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steven Goncalves, says he believes the suspect in the murders of four Idaho college students may have chosen to go upstairs to target two victims.
Big cat bill unanimously approved by Senate, heads to Biden's desk
The Big Cat Public Safety Act, which seeks to expand protections for big cats and other species, is headed to President Biden's desk after receiving unanimous approval by the Senate.
