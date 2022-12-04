Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Netflix Co-CEO Sarandos Says Streamer Likely to Offer Multiple Ad-Supported Tiers
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Tuesday the streamer is likely to offer multiple ad-supported tiers over time. Netflix recently launched its first cheaper, ad-supported subscription option, priced at $6.99, after years of resistance to an advertising model. Netflix is likely to offer multiple subscription plans with ads in the future,...
FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max
HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added...
EW.com
The Holiday director Nancy Meyers shoots down sequel rumors with Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were previously rumored to return for a sequel, though Meyers has said that those reports aren't true. Fans of The Holiday are getting a lump of coal this Christmas season. Producer-writer-director Nancy Meyers, who helmed the 2006 rom-com starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law,...
14 Actors Who Starred In Major Movie Franchises, Got Paid, Then Went To Indie Films
After saying goodbye to his role as the boy who lived, Daniel Radcliffe went against expectations and chose to pursue indie movies instead of vying for a role in another major franchise.
Imagine Dragons Thanks All the Record Labels Who Passed on Their Band at Variety’s Hitmakers Awards
“Enemy,” the 2021 collaborative track from Imagine Dragons and rapper JID, blasted through the City Market Social House when group frontman Dan Reynolds boogied his way up onto the stage at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday. With chorus lyrics like “Spare the sympathy / Everybody wants to be my enemy / (Look out for yourself),” the song was a fitting musical introduction for Reynolds’ sarcastic acceptance speech for the Group of the Year award, in which the frontman recalled how the band was initially rejected by many of the attendees in that same room. “Shoutout Atlantic Records. You guys passed on us...
Jason Loftus Says Canada’s Oscar Entry ‘Eternal Spring’ Is “A Shared History Of A Shared Memory” – Contenders International
Crackdowns in China seem to be in the news a lot lately, making Jason Loftus’s film Eternal Spring all the more timely. The protagonist of this hybrid documentary is a brilliant Chinese artist named Daxiong, who was forced into exile because of his affiliation with a movement known as Falun Gong, a controversial New Age self-help group that became increasingly threatening to the authorities as it grew in size. In 1999, president Jiang Zemin finally outlawed the organization, leading to imprisonments and death. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International award-season event, Loftus described the premise of the film. “It’s a mostly...
