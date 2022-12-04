Read full article on original website
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Tampa Meet Tampa (Kansas)Modern GlobeTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many catsEddyEvonAnonymousHillsborough County, FL
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With
Aaron Judge faces a life-changing decision this offseason. The free agent could leave the New York Yankees after belting 62 home runs. While the MLB world doesn't know what he's thinking at the moment, Judge revealed his childhood dream destination. TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year....
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Yardbarker
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Joe Benigno wouldn't be surprised if Jacob deGrom 'pulls a Syndergaard' when Rangers face Mets
After Jacob deGrom left the Mets for the Texas Rangers, Joe Benigno said on “Tiki and Tierney” that he wouldn’t be surprised if the hurler “pulls a Syndergaard” and ducks the Mets.
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Amid Rumors of Exit, New York Yankees’ Star Caught Wearing Different Jersey!
Things are reaching a fever pitch, pun intended, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are currently underway in San Diego. As part of that, free agent players, and their agents, are meeting with representatives from the 30 MLB teams. Contracts are being negotiated, and major decisions are being made.
Chicago Cubs Expected to Offer Contract to This Free Agent Shortstop Sunday
The Chicago Cubs have not made an offer to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts yet, but the club is reportedly very interested, and could soon be submitting a contract proposal to the former Boston Red Sox star, per Marino Pepen.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Meetings
With Jacob deGrom likely to don the Rangers colors at some point this week, it’s a good time to remember the other horrors that came with New York legends in new uniforms. The Mets haven’t signed Justin Verlander yet, but Old Friend Carlos Baerga is reporting that they are close on a two-year deal with an option for a third. A report not disputed by Andy Martino.
Atlanta Braves considered frontrunner to land Gold Glove catcher in blockbuster MLB trade
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics have a history of working out trades with one another. Most recently, Atlanta acquired
Yardbarker
Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard
The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Clemens, Bonds, Schilling Denied Hall of Fame Induction for 11th Time
After failing to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling were once again denied entry into the Hall of Fame, after appearing on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. Fred McGriff was the only candidate on the ballot that received enshrinement.
Dusty Baker Shares His Thoughts On Justin Verlander Signing With Mets
Dusty Baker Shares His Thoughts On Justin Verlander Signing With Mets
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former MVP Outfielder
They could replace one former MVP outfielder with another.
Report: Astros Talking to Free Agent Outfielder
Report: Astros Talking to Free Agent Outfielder
NBC Sports
Phillies fans absolutely lose it over Trea Turner signing
The Phillies did it. They landed superstar shortstop Trea Turner. The team is expected to sign Turner to an 11-year megadeal worth $300 million, a seismic offseason move signaling their intent to make sure the 2022 World Series run was not a one-off. Turner brings an electric bat, world class...
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Dodgers are looking to make a big splash
Red Sox Place Fan Favorite Slugger On Trade Block After Rocky Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox are unsurprisingly making first baseman Bobby Dalbec available via trade after a brutal season.
Tom Brady’s message to Aaron Judge, revealed
Before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the field and battled against the New Orleans Saints Monday night, the future Hall of Famer quarterback met with free agent baseball superstar Aaron Judge. The record-setting outfielder who hit 62 home runs in the 2022 MLB season, wore a Mike Evans Buccaneers jersey to the game, with some speculating whether it’s a hint on which team Judge is leaning on to sign with in the offseason.
FanSided
