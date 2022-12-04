The ‘Malibu of Texas’ Bucks Austin’s Downturn, Indonesia to Unveil Investment Visa to Attract Foreign Buyers, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Dec. 5, 2022. The Lead. The ‘Malibu of Texas’ Bucks Austin’s...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO