Caroline Polacheck may have canceled her tour this year but it was all worth it for fans as she's now set to release a new album in a few months. According to Pitchfork, the alternative pop singer's new record is titled "Desire, I Want to Turn Into You" and it will be available for streaming and purchase this coming Valentine's Day, February 14, 2023, via Perpetual Novice.

1 DAY AGO