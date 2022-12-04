Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Homeless program audit finds low investment in permanent housing in Yakima County
Yakima County’s homeless program spent more than $13 million on contracted homeless services from 2019 to 2021 but invested less than 1% of resources into permanent housing, according to a new report by the Washington State Auditor’s Office. The report, which also reviewed homeless programs in Seattle, Spokane...
Yakima Herald Republic
Staffing, cost challenges prompt Astria to end many heart procedures in Sunnyside on Dec. 16
Astria Health will end many cardiology services at its two Lower Valley hospitals and clinics, effective Friday, Dec. 16. In a statement issued Nov. 29, Astria Health President and CEO Brian Gibbons cited staffing and financial issues as factors in the decision. “Due to current staffing challenges and the rising...
Yakima Herald Republic
Annual beef, food box distribution planned at 3 locations in the Yakima Valley this week
Food boxes with ground beef will be distributed during Second Harvest mobile markets this week in the Yakima Valley. Drive-through distributions for 300 families will be offered at each of three locations while supplies last, and are open to the public, according to a news release. This year the boxes will have ground beef instead of roasts to maximize the food that can be provided. They also will have produce and other perishable groceries.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council takes look at container shelters for housing at Camp Hope
Shipping container shelters deposited at Camp Hope in recent months offer nine new units for individuals who need separate housing, so long as their use is approved by the Yakima City Council. At a meeting Tuesday, the council will consider updating the lease for the emergency shelter operating near East...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Yakima County homicide numbers hit 42-year high
Yakima County set a grim record in November. Armando Jimenez-Cruz’s death Nov. 23 was the 36th homicide in Yakima County this year, the most homicides recorded in the county since 1980, according to statistics compiled by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The previous record, 35, was...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima residents bring questions about traffic, nuisance animals and more to city forum
Yakima residents brought questions and concerns about traffic near Rainier Square, bike and pedestrian safety, nuisance animals and more to a community forum Thursday night in Yakima’s District 3. Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers, police Chief Matt Murray and Public Works Director Scott Schafer answered questions at the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Granger's soil holds more history than you realize
To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic's staff for their recent articles about Granger. I would like to add a few comments to the recent editorial. Granger may not have much in the archeological department, but it does have some interesting paleontological and geological finds.
Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’
The U.S. Army’s Yakima Training Center contaminated scores of private wells, but it’s resisting providing assistance to all those affected The post Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’ appeared first on Columbia Insight. Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’ was first posted on December 5, 2022 at 1:30 pm.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD
A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
‘Keep praying’: Lucian’s family holds on to hope as search approaches 3-month mark
YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly three months since then 4-year-old Lucian Munguia disappeared from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and while his family is holding on to hope, but the search hasn’t uncovered any sign of their little boy. “There’s no footage of anything; there’s nothing,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother. “There’s no piece of clothing, no shoes, no...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66
Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66 of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Eastbound I-90 closes near Ellensburg after 30-vehicle collision
Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed east of Ellensburg after a 30-vehicle collision Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Trooper Collin Cumaravel said on Twitter the highway will be shut at milepost 115, near Kittitas. The closure is expected to last up to 12 hours, according to...
610KONA
Grandview Crash Victim Death A Homicide, Says Yakima County Sheriff
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office now says a crash involving a gunshot victim is a homicide investigation. According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Dec 5th, the death of a man near Grandview is now a homicide case. Casey Schilperoot of the YCSO reported that...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Foursquare Church youth pastor Jasmine Jones feels blessed to work with teens
While some may recall their teenage years fondly, filled with fun, freedom and friends, it’s also a time of life with many challenges. A little help with those challenges can go a long way. Jasmine Jones is among those in our community providing that help, as youth pastor at...
Yakima Herald Republic
Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86
Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Willow Springs Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
nbcrightnow.com
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
Yakima Herald Republic
Inez Davis Taylor, 82
Inez Davis Taylor, 82, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation-Parkside, Union Gap. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Report: Grandview man found shot to death a homicide victim
A Grandview man who was found dead in a car the day before Thanksgiving is a homicide victim. An autopsy determined that Armando Jimenez-Cruz, 36, died from a gunshot wound, according to a Yakima County sheriff’s news release. Deputies and Grandview police were called to the intersection of Old...
Yakima Herald Republic
Season of Sharing aims to brighten holidays for more families
The Season of Sharing series gives readers an opportunity to bring joy to families in need. Over the next few weeks, the Yakima Herald-Republic will publish stories in print and online about some of those families. The stories will provide specific requests, along with contact information. The effort is a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man charged with assault after police say he pointed gun at passing driver, caused school lockdowns
Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with second-degree assault in connection with a standoff that also triggered a lockdown at two Yakima schools. Isidro Gomez-Garcia was also charged Friday with second-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with his conviction in Yakima Municipal Court on fourth-degree assault and violating a no-contact order.
