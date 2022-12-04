Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter's Final Video A Day Before Death: Singer Reminisced About Hilary Duff
Aaron Carter mentioned Hilary Duff or 'Lizzie Magudo' for him on the final video before his death. He was bantering with a friend and while it is not clear why he mentioned his childhood sweetheart, he got the sweetest smile on his face telling his friend about "Lizzie Magudo." Someone...
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"
Herchell L Carrasco tattooing Aaron Carter, 2019Herchell L Carrasco. It's been over a week now since the 90s heartthrob, Aaron Carter, was found dead in his bathtub at the young age of 34. The news has come as a shock for many--but for others--not so much, including one of the late singer's tattoo artists, Herchell L. Carrasco, 35, of Los Angeles.
TMZ.com
Housekeeper Who Found Aaron Carter's Body Was Homeless Woman He Took In
Aaron Carter's housekeeper -- who discovered his body -- is a homeless woman he'd taken in ... TMZ has learned. Sources familiar tell us ... Aaron and his fiancée, Melanie Miller, went down to Orange County last month for a few nights to visit their son, Prince ... who's currently under the care of Melanie's mom, as neither parent had physical custody of the child.
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details
Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born
Kylie Jenner has shared an update on her baby's name nine months after her son was born. Her son was born as Wolf Jacques Webster on 2 February, but pretty soon Kylie announced she was going to be choosing a different name for her son as she and father Travis Scott 'really didn't feel like it was him'.
Amanda Bynes Debuts Shocking New Look As Former Child Star Reveals Career Change Following 9-Year Conservatorship
Former child star Amanda Bynes was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Monday sporting a shocking new look, RadarOnline.com has learned. In between a break at her L.A. cosmetology school, Bynes, 36, grabbed coffee and flaunted a freshly cropped short 'do. The ex-Nickelodeon star was seen donning a casual look with a dark gray plain cropped T-shirt, black leggings, black ballet flats, and matching all-black sunglasses.Bynes rocked a short bob that had been dyed dark brown — a sharp contrast from her previous bleach blonde and the various bold-colored wigs she wore. In October 2022, Bynes announced on...
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Jay Leno Finally Shows His Scars From Gasoline Fire After Hospital Discharge
Jay Leno is revealing his face for the first time since being badly burned in a gasoline fire a week ago. The comedian, who was admitted to Grossman Burn Center with third-degree burns after a car exploded in his garage on Nov. 13, is all smiles in a newly shared photo sent out in a press release today.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
See Where Todd Chrisley’s Oldest Son Kyle Chrisley Is Today After ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
A long journey. Todd Chrisley and his oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, are no longer estranged, and their relationship has weathered many ups and downs. The Chrisley Knows Best star reconciled with his father in 2019 amid the reality...
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split
The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
Judge Grants Kobe Bryant's Daughter Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Has 'Obsession With Her & Guns'
A judge granted Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who has an "obsession with her and guns."RadarOnline.com has learned she is now getting court-ordered protection against 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp.Kemp is allegedly under the false impression they are in a relationship and has been harassing her since 2020.In the court docs, Natalia claimed he's made unwanted visits to the University of Southern California, showing up nearby where she takes classes in addition to her sorority house.A few particularly concerning direct messages were also addressed in her bombshell filing.One allegedly read, "I'm Coming To Visit...
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Used to Avoid Her Because He's 'Scared to Death of Me'
It's safe to say Justin Bieber probably isn't keeping former neighbor Judge Judy Sheindlin on his holiday greetings list. The TV judge, who used to live beside the "Ghost" singer, claimed he used to be terrified of her after she spoke publicly about his teen years. Judge Judy, 80, explained how she knew Bieber, now 28, was fearful of her.
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
Giving someone a soft space to land is so important.
Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Says She’s ‘Devastated’ Following His Death
Aaron Carter’s on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin is sharing her grief over his tragic death. Martin shared a statement with People, saying, "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."
Will Casey Anthony Make Money From Her New Docuseries? What's Her Net Worth? Details Here
In 2008, Casey Anthony became internationally recognized for the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Six months after Caylee disappeared, her remains were found near the family home, sparking one of the biggest murder trials of the 2010s. Although Casey was charged with murder, she was acquitted — but not after serving prison time for four counts of providing false information to law enforcement.
Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle
Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
ETOnline.com
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Hilton Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom Kathy Hilton's comments about her fertility journey. In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum. "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking...
