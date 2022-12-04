ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Housekeeper Who Found Aaron Carter's Body Was Homeless Woman He Took In

Aaron Carter's housekeeper -- who discovered his body -- is a homeless woman he'd taken in ... TMZ has learned. Sources familiar tell us ... Aaron and his fiancée, Melanie Miller, went down to Orange County last month for a few nights to visit their son, Prince ... who's currently under the care of Melanie's mom, as neither parent had physical custody of the child.
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details

Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
RadarOnline

Amanda Bynes Debuts Shocking New Look As Former Child Star Reveals Career Change Following 9-Year Conservatorship

Former child star Amanda Bynes was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Monday sporting a shocking new look, RadarOnline.com has learned. In between a break at her L.A. cosmetology school, Bynes, 36, grabbed coffee and flaunted a freshly cropped short 'do. The ex-Nickelodeon star was seen donning a casual look with a dark gray plain cropped T-shirt, black leggings, black ballet flats, and matching all-black sunglasses.Bynes rocked a short bob that had been dyed dark brown — a sharp contrast from her previous bleach blonde and the various bold-colored wigs she wore. In October 2022, Bynes announced on...
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
RadarOnline

Judge Grants Kobe Bryant's Daughter Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Has 'Obsession With Her & Guns'

A judge granted Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who has an "obsession with her and guns."RadarOnline.com has learned she is now getting court-ordered protection against 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp.Kemp is allegedly under the false impression they are in a relationship and has been harassing her since 2020.In the court docs, Natalia claimed he's made unwanted visits to the University of Southern California, showing up nearby where she takes classes in addition to her sorority house.A few particularly concerning direct messages were also addressed in her bombshell filing.One allegedly read, "I'm Coming To Visit...
extratv

Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Says She’s ‘Devastated’ Following His Death

Aaron Carter’s on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin is sharing her grief over his tragic death. Martin shared a statement with People, saying, "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."
Distractify

Will Casey Anthony Make Money From Her New Docuseries? What's Her Net Worth? Details Here

In 2008, Casey Anthony became internationally recognized for the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Six months after Caylee disappeared, her remains were found near the family home, sparking one of the biggest murder trials of the 2010s. Although Casey was charged with murder, she was acquitted — but not after serving prison time for four counts of providing false information to law enforcement.
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
