Atlanta, GA

thelocalpalate.com

Discover Covington, Georgia’s, Hollywood History

Covington, Georgia, is internationally known as Hollywood of the South™ due to the many television and movie productions filmed in the city and county. With more than 140 programs, Covington has become a mecca for the film industry. Television series like Dukes of Hazzard, In the Heat of the Night, The Vampire Diaries, and Sweet Magnolias have all called the city home.
COVINGTON, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way

R&B singer and former Atlanta resident Bobby Brown had to stop his set for a moment to get a towel. A few songs into his time on stage he was sweating up a storm. “It’s hot up here,” he said. Brown was wearing a blue leather shirt and matching pants. “Maybe it’s the leather. I […] The post R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
WHAS 11

Suspect charged with murder in death of Migos rapper Takeoff

HOUSTON — A month after metro Atlanta native TakeOff was killed in a shooting, Houston Police Department announced they had made an arrest. HPD hosted a news conference Friday afternoon with new details in the case surrounding the rapper's death, including the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who is accused of murder.
HOUSTON, TX
cobbcountycourier.com

“Honest, I do have a face under all this hair! Please adopt me!” adoptable Dog of the Day

The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, chosen from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is Smokee. Smokee will be up for adoption starting December 13. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text, and to browser for more potential non-human family members, visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
ATLANTA, GA

