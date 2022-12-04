Read full article on original website
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location ForeverBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Kroger is Closing Down Another LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Multiple Kroger Locations Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta’s Adored Rotating Rooftop Restaurant ‘Polaris’ Is All Set To Reopen
We’re giddy with excitement following a recent announcement from Atlanta’s Hyatt Regency. Their beloved rotating rooftop restaurant & lounge, Polaris, is back this month following a hiatus brought on by the pandemic back in March 2020. The restaurant and hotel posted a video on their socials delving into...
thelocalpalate.com
Discover Covington, Georgia’s, Hollywood History
Covington, Georgia, is internationally known as Hollywood of the South™ due to the many television and movie productions filmed in the city and county. With more than 140 programs, Covington has become a mecca for the film industry. Television series like Dukes of Hazzard, In the Heat of the Night, The Vampire Diaries, and Sweet Magnolias have all called the city home.
Rock 100.5 goes into stunt mode, dropping Elliot, Southside Steve, Lyndsey Marie
Rock 100.5, starting Friday evening, began stunting by playing the Verve’s 1997 alternative rock hit “Bittersweet Sympho...
R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way
R&B singer and former Atlanta resident Bobby Brown had to stop his set for a moment to get a towel. A few songs into his time on stage he was sweating up a storm. “It’s hot up here,” he said. Brown was wearing a blue leather shirt and matching pants. “Maybe it’s the leather. I […] The post R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
T.I. Explains Why It Took 3 Years To Open Trap City Cafe In Atlanta
T.I. explains why it took three years to open his new Atlanta restaurant, Trap City Cafe, which is next to the Trap Museum.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Atlanta, Georgia
If you're planning to move to the Peach State's capital for work or a lifestyle change, here are safe neighborhoods and suburbs in and around the city.
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
Coweta firefighter fired after neo-Nazi claims
A Coweta County firefighter has been fired following an official investigation that he is a neo-Nazi and a member of Whi...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
WHAS 11
Suspect charged with murder in death of Migos rapper Takeoff
HOUSTON — A month after metro Atlanta native TakeOff was killed in a shooting, Houston Police Department announced they had made an arrest. HPD hosted a news conference Friday afternoon with new details in the case surrounding the rapper's death, including the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who is accused of murder.
One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel
Customers can look forward to these big updates.
Georgia Park Visitor Makes Chilling Discovery In Woods
They had been there for nearly six months.
These Cobb County Holiday Light Displays Top Our List of Free or Affordable Family Fun
Visiting Holiday Light displays can be a fun-filled and affordable holiday tradition for families of all sizes. After all, what's easier than loading the minivan with kids and hot chocolate and hitting the local road for some holiday viewing.
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
cobbcountycourier.com
“Honest, I do have a face under all this hair! Please adopt me!” adoptable Dog of the Day
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, chosen from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is Smokee. Smokee will be up for adoption starting December 13. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text, and to browser for more potential non-human family members, visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
High school drag performance draws controversy in Forsyth County
Lambert High School in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byForsyth County School District. (Forsyth County, GA) A 17-year-old’s drag performance during a local high school talent show has drawn criticism from outraged parents who claim the school is treading on their parental rights.
