Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K

Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
Report: WWE NXT Set To Tape 12/20 & 12/27 Episodes On 12/14

'Tis the season for taped wrestling shows. In recent years, WWE has seemingly made an effort to give talent more holidays off of work in order to spend time with their family. Back in October, Fightful Select revealed a list of dates that talent are now considered paid holidays. The list includes culturally significant holidays like MLK Day and Juneteenth, but it also features multi-day breaks for holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.
The Usos Top 2022 PWI Tag Team 100

Pro Wrestling Illustrated released its annual Tag Team 100 and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) were ranked number one. Tag teams were evaluated between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. The criteria for ranking includes in-ring achievement, influence on the sport/promotion, technical ability, quality of competition, and activity.
Kevin Owens Feels Like It's Possible He Could Show Up At An Independent Show

Kevin Owens thinks that it is possible for him to appear at an independent show in the future. Since 2014, Kevin Owens has had a very successful career in WWE. Alongside the various amount of championships that he has held in recent years, Owens has also had top level feuds with guys like Steve Austin and Roman Reigns.
Billie Starkz Talks Her Goals In Independent Wrestling

Billie Starkz talks about her goals within the world of wrestling. The world of independent wrestling has been rocked in recent years with performers like Nick Wayne and Billie Starkz, who are both still in high school. Despite the fact that both Wayne and Starkz are 17 years old, the two still travel the United States on a regular basis competing in various independent promotions. Starkz specifically has already competed for companies like Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Wrestling REVOLVER, and ACTION Wrestling.
Ian Riccaboni Says ROH HonorClub Might Be Relaunching Soon

Ian Riccaboni provides an update on ROH Honor Club. In July, AEW and ROH issued a statement regarding plans for a revamped HonorClub. The statement said, "Ring of Honor is also currently revamping its HonorClub program with enhanced elements and functionality. During this ongoing transformation, there will be a pause on accepting new memberships. Current memberships (as of July 16, 2022), will be extended at no additional cost until the refreshed HonorClub platform is launched in early fall 2022."
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, And More Announced For 12/12 WWE Raw

WWE is loading up the card for the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. As confirmed during the December 5 episode of WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley will face Seth Rollins in a #1 Contender's Match for the WWE United States Championship next Monday. This bout will be the latest chapter of the rivalry between the two stars. They have been at odds for a number of weeks, dating back to October. After Brock Lesnar attacked Lashley, Rollins beat "The All Mighty" to win the WWE United States Championship on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw. Austin Theory later beat both Rollins and Lashley to win the title at WWE Survivor Series.
