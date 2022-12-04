Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K
Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
Renee Paquette Says She Has Three-Year Talent And Producer Contracts With AEW
On October 12 it was announced that Renee Paquette had officially signed with AEW. She made her debut on AEW Dynamite that night, welcoming the Toronto crowd to the show. Paquette had been away from wrestling television since WWE SummerSlam 2020 when she left WWE to pursue other projects. Speaking...
WWE SmackDown On 12/2 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating From Previous FS1 Episode
The numbers are in for the December 2 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday's WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 902,000 viewers. This number is up the 835,000 viewers the last FS1 edition of SmackDown drew on October 28. Friday's show drew a 0.25 rating in the 18...
Report: WWE NXT Set To Tape 12/20 & 12/27 Episodes On 12/14
'Tis the season for taped wrestling shows. In recent years, WWE has seemingly made an effort to give talent more holidays off of work in order to spend time with their family. Back in October, Fightful Select revealed a list of dates that talent are now considered paid holidays. The list includes culturally significant holidays like MLK Day and Juneteenth, but it also features multi-day breaks for holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Sami Zayn Explains What He’s Learned From Roman Reigns, Wishes Survivor Series Segment Was On TV
Sami Zayn speaks about learning by working alongside "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. For many fans, Sami Zayn is their favorite part of The Bloodline. As a loveable weasel who is helping everybody get in touch with their inner Uce, Sami Zayn was able to turn "a guest spot" into a full-time deal.
Saraya: Tony Khan Is Open-Minded; If You Want To Do A Certain Amount Of Time On Your Contract, You Can
Saraya comments on William Regal's exit from AEW. William Regal is reportedly leaving AEW and going to back WWE. Regal's AEW contract reportedly expired in December. He joined the company at AEW Revolution on March 6. Speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Saraya commented on Regal's reported departure. "Everyone has...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/6): Athena, Jay Lethal, Brian Cage And More In Action
AEW Dark (12/6) Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo, & Defarge. You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
Two Women's Triple Threat Matches Added To 12/5 WWE Raw
WWE Raw (12/5) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE Raw beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.
The Usos Top 2022 PWI Tag Team 100
Pro Wrestling Illustrated released its annual Tag Team 100 and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) were ranked number one. Tag teams were evaluated between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. The criteria for ranking includes in-ring achievement, influence on the sport/promotion, technical ability, quality of competition, and activity.
Kevin Owens Feels Like It's Possible He Could Show Up At An Independent Show
Kevin Owens thinks that it is possible for him to appear at an independent show in the future. Since 2014, Kevin Owens has had a very successful career in WWE. Alongside the various amount of championships that he has held in recent years, Owens has also had top level feuds with guys like Steve Austin and Roman Reigns.
Billie Starkz Talks Her Goals In Independent Wrestling
Billie Starkz talks about her goals within the world of wrestling. The world of independent wrestling has been rocked in recent years with performers like Nick Wayne and Billie Starkz, who are both still in high school. Despite the fact that both Wayne and Starkz are 17 years old, the two still travel the United States on a regular basis competing in various independent promotions. Starkz specifically has already competed for companies like Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Wrestling REVOLVER, and ACTION Wrestling.
WWE Raw On 12/5 Records Decrease In Average Viewership, Key Demo Rating Ticks Up
Check out the viewership numbers for the December 5 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston reports WWE Raw on December 5 averaged 1.536 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.668 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18 to 49...
Jade Cargill Says 'Hey' To RJ City, Edge Praises Wrestlers' Returns, Thunder Rosa Vlog | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 4, 2022:. - Jade Cargill is the latest to sit down with RJ City on Hey! (EW). See the full episode above. - Cody Rhodes reflected on his flaming table spot from his street fight with Andrade in AEW. Cody says he took proud in being AEW quarterback.
Ian Riccaboni Says ROH HonorClub Might Be Relaunching Soon
Ian Riccaboni provides an update on ROH Honor Club. In July, AEW and ROH issued a statement regarding plans for a revamped HonorClub. The statement said, "Ring of Honor is also currently revamping its HonorClub program with enhanced elements and functionality. During this ongoing transformation, there will be a pause on accepting new memberships. Current memberships (as of July 16, 2022), will be extended at no additional cost until the refreshed HonorClub platform is launched in early fall 2022."
Sean Ross Sapp & Will Washington | What Do You Guys Wanna Talk About? 12/7/22
SRS and Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) talk the week in wrestling news, as dictated by your superchats and humperchats!!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping at...
Athena: The Girls Can Hit Just As Hard As The Guys; If I Were A Man, There Would Be No Backlash
Athena addresses criticism of her new style. Over the past month, Athena has shifted her in-ring style, working more aggressively and hard-hitting, effectively turning heel in the process. The change started to happen on AEW Dark when she would wrestle local talent and then came to television when she faced Madison Rayne and then attacked Aubrey Edwards.
AEW Rampage On 12/2 Records Lowest Viewership Number Since June, Demo Rating Drops To All Time Low
The numbers are in for the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 360,000 viewers. This number is downfrom the 411,000 viewers the show drew on November 25. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has drawn since June 17. Friday's...
Drew McIntyre Removed From Upcoming Tag Title Match On 12/9 WWE SmackDown, Butch Set To Fill In
The December 9 edition of WWE SmackDown won't feature a previously advertised match. As many people often say, things change fast in the wrestling business. One thing that is seemingly set to change is the lineup for the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, as a competitor in a key tag team bout has revealed that he is medically disqualified for the match.
Ian Riccaboni: Excalibur Is One Of The Biggest Reasons Caprice Coleman And I Are On TV
Since Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor in March, ROH championship matches have been part of AEW programing. To help differentiate the two brands, Khan has utilized longtime ROH announcers Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman to call ROH bout. Speaking during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Riccaboni credited Excalibur as...
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, And More Announced For 12/12 WWE Raw
WWE is loading up the card for the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. As confirmed during the December 5 episode of WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley will face Seth Rollins in a #1 Contender's Match for the WWE United States Championship next Monday. This bout will be the latest chapter of the rivalry between the two stars. They have been at odds for a number of weeks, dating back to October. After Brock Lesnar attacked Lashley, Rollins beat "The All Mighty" to win the WWE United States Championship on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw. Austin Theory later beat both Rollins and Lashley to win the title at WWE Survivor Series.
