ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’

Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
AOL Corp

A 'superstar' shockingly goes home on 'The Voice': 'I don't know what America was thinking'

Tuesday brought The Voice top 13 results show, which determined this season’s all-important top 10. At the start of the evening, host Carson Daly explained that nine contestants would be voted through, based on Monday’s top 13 performances, after which the remaining four singers would compete for the last spot via a real-time, audience-voted, Instant Save sing-off.
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
DoYouRemember?

Inside Country Singer Toby Keith’s Battle For His Life Against Stomach Cancer

Toby Keith, who has always been at the forefront of cancer advocacy, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021. The musician established Ally’s House in 2004, a nonprofit that aids children with cancer and their families in his native Oklahoma. Two years later, Keith founded the Toby Keith Foundation to give more support, including free housing for kids who had cancer.
KENTUCKY STATE
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Sets The Screen On Fire In A Mesh-Panelled Bodysuit And Short-Shorts For Her 'Hate My Heart' Music Video

Carrie Underwood rocked a stunning, blingy outfit in her new “Hate My Heart” music video, and fans can’t get enough! The Grammy winner, 39, just released the video that coincided with her latest single off her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, and flaunted her toned figure in a sultry, see-through black mesh bodysuit with fringe detailing, sparkly short-shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs, and silver heeled boots.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!

Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy