Ryan Seacrest Teases Unpredictable ‘New Year’s Rockin' Eve’ and ‘American Idol’ 21 (Exclusive)
Ryan Seacrest is ready to lead one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations on television! On Friday, ET’s Denny Directo caught up with the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023, and he teased what fans can expect. "It's...
Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’
Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
Why Did Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton Break Up? See a Timeline of Their Tumultuous Divorce
Country stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have been divorced for a while, but their split will go down as one of the most tumultuous in A-list history. Their feud lasted for years...
Not Having It! Ryan Seacrest Shuts Down Intimate Question From Kelly Ripa About Girlfriend Aubrey Paige
Ryan Seacrest was put on the spot when Kelly Ripa asked a particularly intimate question about his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige. During the Monday, November 7, broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the American Idol host was telling a story about how he and his 24-year-old partner stayed with his parents over the weekend.
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
A 'superstar' shockingly goes home on 'The Voice': 'I don't know what America was thinking'
Tuesday brought The Voice top 13 results show, which determined this season’s all-important top 10. At the start of the evening, host Carson Daly explained that nine contestants would be voted through, based on Monday’s top 13 performances, after which the remaining four singers would compete for the last spot via a real-time, audience-voted, Instant Save sing-off.
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans. The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year. For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the...
Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now
There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
'The Voice' Top 8—Eliminated Singer Says Show Was 'Emotionally Draining'
Two more contestants have been eliminated from "The Voice" ahead of the semi-finals, leaving just eight acts left.
Today’s Carson Daly absent from show & replaced by fan-favorite after co-hosts single him out in brutal snub on live TV
TODAY host Carson Daly has taken the day off from the morning show on Friday. The 49-year-old has been replaced by a fan-favorite female host just one day after he was snubbed by his colleagues on live TV. With Carson out from the show, Today host Sheinelle Jones, 44, filled...
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
Inside Country Singer Toby Keith’s Battle For His Life Against Stomach Cancer
Toby Keith, who has always been at the forefront of cancer advocacy, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021. The musician established Ally’s House in 2004, a nonprofit that aids children with cancer and their families in his native Oklahoma. Two years later, Keith founded the Toby Keith Foundation to give more support, including free housing for kids who had cancer.
‘Today’ Show Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Huge’ Announcement About Live Shows
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager just announced to their Today Show fans that they will soon bring back shows with live studio audiences, and other fun “surprises” next week. Kotb, 58 and Hager, 40, recently shared the good news— starting n...
Carrie Underwood Sets The Screen On Fire In A Mesh-Panelled Bodysuit And Short-Shorts For Her 'Hate My Heart' Music Video
Carrie Underwood rocked a stunning, blingy outfit in her new “Hate My Heart” music video, and fans can’t get enough! The Grammy winner, 39, just released the video that coincided with her latest single off her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, and flaunted her toned figure in a sultry, see-through black mesh bodysuit with fringe detailing, sparkly short-shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs, and silver heeled boots.
Patrick Swayze’s widow reflects on finding love again: ‘Just because you lose someone doesn’t mean love stops’
Patrick Swayze, the husband of Lisa Niemi Swayze who starred in "Dirty Dancing” and Ghost," passed away in 2009 from advanced pancreatic cancer. He was 57.
Hoda Kotb’s Massive Net Worth Is Proof of Her Talent! See How Much Money the ‘Today’ Host Earns
Today host Hoda Kotb is earning some big bucks as one of NBC’s leading news personalities! The longtime anchor went straight into the business after graduating from Virginia Tech in the late ‘80s. She has since amassed an incredible net worth and gained the love of fans from all over the world. Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes.
Carrie Underwood Shut Down The CMA Awards Red Carpet In An Off-The-Shoulder Plunging Blue Dress With A Thigh High Slit—We’re Speechless!
Carrie Underwood truly turned heads when she walked the 56th Annual CMA Awards red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on November 9th – as her dress was one of the most breathtaking pieces of the whole night! We would expect nothing less!. Carrie Underwood’s 2022 CMA...
Blake Shelton Reveals the Array of Gifts He ‘Demands’ for His ‘The Voice’ Retirement
Blake Shelton expects to be showered with gifts when he officially leaves his chair on The Voice. The country music star announced that he’s retiring from the long-running competition show last month. And after putting 23 seasons of hard work into training the next generation of singers, he believes someone should give him an All Terrain Vehicle, at the very least.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!
Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
A Peek into the Homes of Your Favorite Daytime TV Hosts: Tour Dylan Dreyer’s House and More
Switching on a talk show in the morning has become a huge part of millions of people’s daily routines. Dylan Dreyer, Lara Spencer and more daytime TV hosts have stolen the hearts of viewers with their dynamite personalities. After tackling hot topics on TV for the first few hours of the day, many anchors enjoy spending time in their stunning homes.
